Giants Still Have a ‘Lot of Confidence’ in Underused ‘Vertical’ Threat

He barely made a dent in a passing game bereft of playmakers beyond top rookie Malik Nabers, but wide receiver Jalin Hyatt retains the faith of the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen.

The latter made it clear he’s “Still got a lot of confidence in Jalin, something that comes down to his skill set, utilizing his skill set, he’s a vertical guy who can take the top off… when we bring a quarterback in here hopefully we can utilize it,” per Madelyn Burke of CBS Sports.

Schoen remains a believer, but Hyatt sounds less sure about his future with the Giants. At least based on comments the wideout made once Big Blue concluded a miserable 3-14 season.

Jalin Hyatt Sought Clarity from Joe Schoen

Hyatt offered a vague “we’ll see” when asked if he’ll remain with the team beyond this season, according to the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. That “quote caught general manager Joe Schoen’s attention and he called Hyatt because they did not have a one-on-one exit meeting due to a scheduling conflict. Schoen said Hyatt explained it to him as understanding the question to be about his role if Darius Slayton left in free agency,” per Dunleavy.

Whether he misunderstood the initial question or not, Hyatt offered a simple warning, “We have some talks we have to have.” The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft also added, “I’m always ready. I stay ready. Simple as that.”

Hyatt being ready is one thing, but the 23-year-old still has to overcome perceived limitations. Specifically, by proving his ability to handle the nuances of route running, beat press coverage and consistently make tough catches.

Those questions going unanswered have made Giants head coach Brian Daboll reluctant to include Hyatt. The irony is Hyatt can only provide answers if he gets onto the field and receives more targets.

There’s incentive to play Hyatt more often because of a core skill the Giants need.

Giants Still Need True Vertical Threat

True field-stretching speed is what continues to make Hyatt an intriguing prospect. It’s why the Giants traded up to select him 73rd overall almost two years ago.

The same quality is also something the Giants still lack, despite the emergence of record-breaking rookie Nabers. He dominated at every level of the field, but Nabers’ average of 11 yards per catch is still well below the 14 averaged by Hyatt.

When he’s put everything together, Hyatt has given the Giants sudden-strike capability. Like on this play against the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 7, highlighted by Empire Sports Media’s Anthony Rivardo.

Drew Lock's deep pass/incompletion to Jalin Hyatt. Do you know what we call this? We call this throwing with anticipation. pic.twitter.com/GNIofhntt0 — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) October 21, 2024

The pass ultimately being ruled incomplete didn’t eradicate Hyatt’s ability to get vertical in an instant. What the failed connected did underline is the still-pressing need for the Giants to find a quarterback with the arm talent to unleash Hyatt more often.

Schoen making clear getting a quarterback is the priority when asked about Hyatt spoke volumes. The GM knows he and Daboll received an unlikely reprieve after co-owner John Mara opted to let both keep their jobs.

They survived, but Schoen and Daboll are on a warning to deliver an immediate turnaround. It’ll only happen with a more competent QB throwing to dynamic playmakers like Nabers and Hyatt.