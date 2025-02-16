Giants Sign Multiple Chiefs Prospects to 90-Man Roster: Report

The New York Giants came to terms with two former members of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad — wide receiver/returner Montrell Washington and cornerback Nic Jones — on February 14, signing both to reserve/future contracts.

Sports player agency JL Sports revealed this news on Friday afternoon, but it was later confirmed by The Athletic’s Dan Duggan and Chiefs beat reporter Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41. Both of these prospects were a part of KC’s most recent Super Bowl champion team, mainly chipping in here and there as special teamers and practice squad elevations.

Of the two, Washington was a higher draft pick — a fifth rounder of the Denver Broncos in 2022. He was picked up by the Chiefs in 2023 and has been a part of their organization ever since.

Washington does have some big-play ability as a receiver, but his best attribute is his prowess as a returner. The Giants utilized impending free agent Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a similar role in 2024.

Jones was selected by Kansas City in 2023. He was a seventh-round pick who spent his rookie campaign on the 53-man roster and year two on the practice squad.

Over his two seasons of work, Jones showed some versatility in coverage, mixing in on the outside, at nickel and in dime packages. He also contributed as a special teamer.

Will Giants Re-Sign Ihmir Smith-Marsette or Go With Competition Route at Returner Again in 2025?

Under head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Brett Veach, the Giants have typically gone with the competition route at returner each offseason.

In 2024, they entered camp with WR/returners Gunner Olszewski and Isaiah McKenzie, but both ended up suffering injuries. Eventually, Smith-Marsette came in to take over the role.

He performed well as the lead returner for Big Blue, with a kick return average of 34.6 yards (1 touchdown) and a punt return average of 7.9 yards.

Unfortunately, Smith-Marsette needs to be re-signed in free agency, so there’s a chance NYG could lose him to another suitor. If that were to happen, Washington could serve as a very cheap insurance policy with some upside.

With the Chiefs, Washington returned two kickoffs for an average of 17.0 yards and eight punts for an average of 7.6 yards. He also had averages of 18.9 yards (kickoff) and 8.5 yards (punts) with Denver before that.

Giants Take CB Flier on Ex-Chiefs Draft Pick Nic Jones

It’s no secret that the Giants could use more help at cornerback in 2025. Jones won’t solve the CB1 problem — where NYG could use someone that’s slightly better than Deonte Banks — but he could develop into a depth piece that further rounds out the room.

For now, any and all fliers at cornerback are worthwhile for Big Blue.

Outside of Banks, they have Dru Phillips, Cor’Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins III, Art Green and Dee Williams under contract. Divaad Wilson is also an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason.

Jones will join that cornerback group for now but expect at least one to three more additions at the position in free agency and the draft. Giants fans should get their first look at the former Chiefs CB during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp.

Coming out of college, NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein described Jones as “a long cornerback with average speed but a natural feel for making plays on the football.”

Continuing: “He’s more confident and consistent at maintaining his feel for the route from press than from off-man. Jones plays with a lane-jumping mentality in off coverage when flat-footed but could succumb to double moves in the pros. Shoddy tackling will work against him, but teams will appreciate his ability to challenge punts and kicks off the edge. Jones might find work as a backup in a press-heavy scheme if he tests well.”