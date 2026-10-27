Giants Sign 1,300-Yard Running Back After Tyrone Tracy Injury

On Sunday, the New York Giants’ top three running backs combined for 180 rushing yards in an overtime win against the Houston Texans.

The previous week, New York’s running backs had been called out by head coach John Harbaugh as he expressed that the team needed a running back to step up. The Giants then cut ties with veteran Najee Harris and went with a three-man running back committee of Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy.

Aside from the 180 rushing yards, the Giants’ running backs also combined for three touchdowns and five receptions. Overall, it was a very complete game from a group that had not lived up to expectations this season.

Unfortunately, the team had a setback during the game as Tyrone Tracy suffered a hamstring injury, which will force him to miss at least four games. As a result, the Giants have signed a running back to their active roster.

New York Giants Sign Running Back Off Chargers’ Practice Squad

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “RB Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) is being placed on injured reserve. Won’t be long term but has to miss four games.

Giants are signing RB Greg Desrosiers off the practice squad from the Chargers.”

https://x.com/JordanRaanan/status/2115139822453191132

Desrosiers signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent this offseason. While he did not make the team’s active roster, he was signed to its practice squad.

Desrosiers had an impressive preseason with Los Angeles. Against the Rams in the preseason finale, Desrosiers registered nine carries for 118 rushing yards and one touchdown.

After being signed by Los Angeles, Nic Jennings wrote for ChargersRoundtable: “(Desrosiers) spent the first two seasons of his college football career at Louisville, where he failed to record any offensive statistics during his tenure.

Desrosiers transferred to Massachusetts in 2022, recording 210 rushing yards on 44 carries and two touchdowns, along with 8 receptions for 24 yards. He followed that season with 301 rushing yards on 37 carries for four touchdowns, along with 15 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns through the air. In 2023, he earned a career-high 82.3 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, with an 84.5 rushing grade.”

Desrosiers finished his college football career with over 1,300 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

New York Giants’ Injury

Regarding Tracy’s injury, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “Tracy, the team’s fifth-round draft pick in 2024, has appeared in all seven games this season without making a start.

He has 19 rushing attempts for 55 yards and two touchdowns and has caught five of seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. He was looking to record his third straight season with 1,000 scrimmage yards, but that goal now appears to be a long shot.”