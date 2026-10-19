Giants HC John Harbaugh Puts Cam Skattebo on Notice: ‘Do Something’

The New York Giants’ Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints proved to be more eventful than perhaps originally anticipated.

Hours before the game, reports surfaced that veteran running back Najee Harris would get the start over second-year player Cam Skattebo, as Skattebo was set to have his role reduced on the team. That played out as three different Giants running backs ran the ball against the Saints. Meanwhile, Skattebo was only on the field for six snaps and did not register a carry.

Apparently, this did not please any of the team’s running backs. After the game Najee Harris expressed frustration with his role, as he stated that he felt he should have received more than four carries after being told he was starting. Despite head coach John Harbaugh refusing to state that Skattebo was benched, the running back felt he was being punished after his costly fumble against the Washington Commanders

Now, head coach John Harbaugh has issued a statement on the team’s running back situation.

Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh Puts Cam Skattebo on Notice

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “John Harbaugh says he knows and understands how Najee Harris and the RBs feel about the 4-man rotation. They all want t be the No. 1 guy.

But Harbaugh says he also knows that carries are “earned” and tells them “do something” in their opportunities and more will come.”

Harbaugh’s comments echo a similar thing to what he said directly after the team’s loss against the New Orleans Saints. Harbaugh told reporters on Sunday, “You can say, well, I don’t like that. I don’t like you divvying up the snaps between four backs. And I can tell you, I don’t like it either. One of those guys needs to step up. Somebody needs to step up and be the back. And none of those guys have done that yet. And when one of those guys steps up to be the back, then they’ll be the back. That’s your answer. And that’s as honest as I can be about it. And they know that, too. And believe me, they’re all hungry. They want to step up. One of those guys wants to step up. Somebody’s going to step up and take that job. We’re going to see who it is.”

With this approach, the Giants had their second-worst rushing performance of the season. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who entered the game in the fourth quarter, was the team’s leading rusher with 26 yards after he had a 28-yard scramble during the team’s final drive of the game.

Cam Skattebo’s Role

It is easy to see why Skattebo’s role was reduced by the Giants. Skattebo has averaged only 3.6 yards per carry in 2026. He has not had a run go for more than 20 yards this season. He is also tied with Buffalo Bills running back James Cook for the most fumbles in the NFL this season.

While Skattebo’s physical running style has helped him become a fan favorite, the results have simply not been there for New York’s running back this season.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora wrote of Skattebo: “While second-year running back Cam Skattebo is on every other commercial during NFL broadcasts, multiple evaluators told me he shouldn’t even be on the field more than 5-10 snaps a game.”