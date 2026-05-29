Giants Get Good News About Popular Player’s Return From Injury

Fans of the New York Giants are waiting with bated breath to see Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo back on the field and in uniform.

They got to see one of those two in uniform at least Friday.

Skattebo was wearing a jersey and helmet while working with Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy — albeit not officially practicing — during the team’s on-field workout Friday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Of course, Skattebo fractured his fibula and sustained a broken ankle and a ruptured deltoid ligament in the Giants’ Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and missed the team’s final nine games.

The Giants’ fourth-round draft pick in 2025 finished his rookie season with 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground while also amassing 24 catches for 207 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He started five of his eight games for the Giants last season.

Cam Skattebo was on the Field Working With Matt Nagy on Friday

It is a notable distinction that Skattebo wasn’t participating in the Giants’ practice. But simply seeing him with a jersey and helmet on — which he was in a video beat reporter Dan Duggan shared on X (formerly Twitter — with about two months until training camp is a promising sign.

https://x.com/DDuggan21/status/2060401068433903735

Skattebo has been adamant in his belief he will be ready to suit up for the Giants’ Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13 on Sunday Night Football. But nothing can be sure with the devastating injury.

Still, barring a setback or new injury, Skattebo seems likely to be on the field and practicing when Giants training camp opens at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia in late July.

Malik Nabers did not Practice at Giants OTAs on Friday

Skattebo has been ahead of Nabers in each’s return from injury, especially since Nabers reportedly suffered a setback by sustaining a new knee injury earlier this offseason.

So it is no surprise that Nabers was neither practicing nor on the field during the the Giants’ sixth OTA on Friday. He, along with fellow wideout Darius Slayton, were among the five players who were not visible at practice, according to Duggan, who reported wideout Jalin Hyatt was on the field Friday.

Nabers, of course, sustained a torn ACL in the Giants’ 21-18 Week 4 win at MetLife Stadium over the Los Angeles Chargers. But he still finished sixth on the team in receiving yards (271) despite missing the final 13 games and finishing the year with just 18 receptions.

But Nabers is arguably the Giants’ most important player recovering from injury right now. Skattebo may set a tone for the Giants with his fearless attitude and hard-nosed play, but Nabers is the team’s bona fide No. 1 wideout.

The Giants only drafted one receiver this year — third-round pick Malachi Fields from Notre Dame — despite a wideout-rich draft, in part due to Nabers’ stance as their top wideout. Giants fans can be excited to see Skattebo back on the field, but things will really start feeling good when No. 1 is back in action.