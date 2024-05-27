Giants ‘Standout’ Rookie Expected to Play Jihad Ward Role

The New York Giants didn’t select a defensive lineman in the 2024 NFL draft, but rookie free agent Casey Rogers is already making a positive impression. So much so, the undrafted “standout” could fill the situational pass-rushing role played by Jihad Ward the last two seasons.

That’s the prediction from The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. He believes “Rogers possesses a near-identical build to Ward, and could similarly move around the defensive formation.”

It’s a role the first-year lineman played in college, “Oregon mostly employed Rogers as a pass-rushing 3-tech. He possesses good natural athleticism and quickness that allows him to generate backfield pressure.”

The three-technique alignment Melo describes involves a pass-rusher lining up in the B-gap between a guard and offensive tackle. It’s not the only spot Rogers could occupy in coordinator Shane Bowen’s defense, according to Melo: “Rogers’ physical make-up indicates he could fit into Bowen’s defensive line rotation as a one-gapping penetrator who plays multiple positions ranging from the 3-technique to 4i and 5-technique.”

Being a roving pass-rusher along the interior of the defensive front is something of a niche role the Giants found useful in recent years.

Jihad Ward Played Key Role for Giants

He’s no longer with the team, but Ward was sneakily productive during two seasons with Big Blue. Ostensibly listed as an outside linebacker, the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder spent most of his snaps as a de facto defensive tackle in obvious passing situations.

Ward proved productive executing this specific remit. He logged eight sacks and six hurries, while also recording 15 quarterback knockdowns and 30 pressures in two seasons, per Pro Football Reference.

Some of Ward’s best plays came from the B gap. Like this rush and hit against the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs, highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Ward is now a member of the Vikings, a sign of the Giants’ schematic transition on defense. He was a favorite of previous play-caller Don ‘Wink’ Martindale.

The Martindale system was based on heavy blitzing, but he knew when to rush just four and still create heat on the pocket. It worked when Ward made plays like this one against the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 18, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Jihad Ward secured $250K with this sack in the final minutes of the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/KTA2ei6XrC — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) January 8, 2024

Bowen could employ a similar role up front, based on how he ran defenses for the Tennessee Titans. Those units often included versatile defensive end Denico Autry as a pass-rushing tackle.

That’s good news for Rogers.

Casey Rogers Can Earn Key Spot

Rogers made a positive impression on defensive line coach Andre Patterson at rookie minicamp, according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton. The latter also believes “Rogers would seem to fit with the Giants as a three-technique with pass rush ability in sub packages. He’s extremely athletic and moves well, just as you would expect a former lacrosse player to glide through drills.”

That extreme athleticism referenced by Stapleton showed up when Oregon used 6-foot-5, 305-pound Rogers to run a fake punt.

Bowen can take advantage of those move skills by putting Rogers on the field for long-distance third downs. Then letting him run stunts, twists and games to force and exploit new pass-rush lanes.

It’s something No. 98 did when he ran a loop to notch a sack, forced fumble against Cal back in November, per X user Lee Harvey.

Replicating this type of play during offseason drills can help Rogers see the field in the pros. Provided he can fend off competition from fellow undrafted D-tackle Elijah Chatman, a player Stapleton also highlighted thanks to a playing style defined by “motor, instincts and hands.”

Chatman could turn heads thanks to Ox-like strength, so the competition between him and Rogers will be intense and worth watching the next few months.