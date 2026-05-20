Giants Great Defends John Harbaugh from Criticism

John Harbaugh is a Super Bowl-winning head coach with nearly 200 victories to his credit, but not everybody is a fan of his methods. Including one of the New York Giants’ coach’s former first-round NFL draft picks with the Baltimore Ravens, a player whose criticism prompted a fiery defense of Harbaugh from a Giants franchise great.

Big Blue’s all-time rushing leader Tiki Barber didn’t hold back when asked about comments made by Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. The latter was critical of how Harbaugh ran practices in Baltimore, specifically how physical the sessions were in full pads.

To say Barber was less than impressed by Flowers’ take would be an understatement. Speaking on WFAN Sports Radio, Barber asked, “Would you rather the alternative? Listen to the soft-ass players, like Zay Flowers, saying stuff like, ‘you know, I wanna practice less,’ and then be crappy and win five games, you know, half of your career? Or would you rather have a hard-ass coach who drives it out of you, is constantly focused on making you better and is always winning?”

Barber continued, “I don’t get the point. Like, what the hell are you talking about, Zay Flowers? You’re being soft-minded, and the one sport, professional sport, that you cannot be soft-minded in is the NFL.”

Giants of a certain age may sense some irony here. At least based on Barber’s fractious history with Tom Coughlin, a head coach who was arguably more demanding than Harbaugh.

Yet, the broader point about how Harbaugh prepared his Ravens teams to be consistently competitive for the best part of two decades bodes well for the rebuilding Giants.

John Harbaugh About to Reset Giants’ Mentality

There’s an easy argument to be made the Giants need an attitude adjustment after four years under Harbaugh’s predecessor Brian Daboll. The latter’s “lax discipline backfired when players like third-year cornerback Deonte Banks repeatedly demonstrated a lack of effort without consequence,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

This fits with a revelation about former starting nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II. Relating to a time when he became enraged by a teammate apparently quitting on the field.

Lawrence wanted out and was eventually traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. While Harbaugh has been content to troll the three-time Pro Bowler, Lawrence’s departure served as an emblem of what the new man in charge must fix for the Giants.

Harbaugh’s first job is to make the Giants tough enough to handle the demands of seasons extended by playoff football. Reaching that target means being physically stronger.

Fortunately, the early signs are good Harbaugh is delivering. Edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has already spoken about how practices are harder.

Thibodeaux’s sentiments echo those of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. He’s also noticed how much more physical the Giants already are on Harbaugh’s watch.

Harbaugh is intent on toughening up these Giants, even at the risk of incurring the wear and tear and injuries Flowers referenced in Baltimore. This is a time-honored approach from a coach who has won 193 games, including playoffs, per Pro Football Reference.

It’s a sound strategy, and it shouldn’t surprise people to hear it endorsed so wholeheartedly by Barber.

Tiki Barber’s Zay Flowers Take Not as Surprising as It Seems

Barber’s adamant take about the greater value of a more demanding coach may sound like it goes against comments he’s made about Coughlin. As Barber once put it, Coughlin “was so hard on everybody and you felt unappreciated at times, but it was so much more than that.”

The rift between coach and player led to Barber abruptly retiring after the 2006 campaign, one season before Coughlin lifted the first of two Super Bowl trophies. Yet, while their personalities clashed, Barber had little to no problem with the way Coughlin had him working on the field.

As Barber explained to ‘Go Long’ owner Tyler Dunne in 2023, “I give him a lot of credit for turning me into the player who was a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. It was a lot because of him and his coaching staff. Jerald Ingram, who doesn’t get enough mention — my running backs coach — really changed my career. By getting me to focus on being strong and in the right places so I was durable to take the pounding I was taking. But also how to stop putting the ball on the turf. Changing mechanically how I carried the football.”

Enduring punishment and doing the basics right. It sounds like just what Harbaugh is teaching the 2026 Giants to master.