Tom Brady Calls Out QB Daniel Jones After Ditching Giants for Vikings

The New York Giants benched Daniel Jones a couple weeks back, and Tom Brady has since called out the quarterback for asking for his release from the franchise in the aftermath.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and current color commentator for FOX Sports, took aim at Jones during his call of the Thanksgiving Day contest between the Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

“I don’t know how the whole situation went down, but to think that you would ask for a release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than how I would’ve handled that,” Brady said during the broadcast, per Bleacher Report. “I always felt I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates, regardless [of the] situation, knowing that I was doing the best I could for the team because that was the most important thing.”

New York extended Jones on a four-year contract worth $160 million total in March 2023. However, the team benched him ahead of last week’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in favor of third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito and clearly planned to cut Jones in the offseason before moving on for good.

Tom Brady Compares His Situation at Michigan to That of Daniel Jones With Giants

Brady went on to compare some of the experiences he had in college at the University of Michigan to Jones’ situation with the Giants, after Jones started 69 games for the franchise across a six-year run in New York.