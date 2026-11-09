Proposed Trade Has Giants Land $35 Million Pro Bowl Running Back After Week 9

On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 5-2-1 as they won their first game in Philadelphia in 13 years. After trailing in the first half, New York outscored the Eagles 13-3 in the second half to secure a 19-11 win.

Now, New York’s focus shifts to the trade deadline, which is one day away. Reports indicate that the Giants will be aggressive as they look to add talent to a team that is hoping to secure its first division title since the 2011 season.

Perhaps the player the New York Giants have coveted the most has been Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the team had made an offer for, which they reportedly then rescinded.

With the deadline one day away, it appears the Colts will keep the superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, which may lead to the Giants pivoting and trading for a former Dallas Cowboys running back.

New York Giants Predicted to Trade for Tony Pollard

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicted the New York Giants would trade for Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.

Buckley wrote: “The Tennessee Titans aren’t necessarily going fire-sale mode, but they’re pretty clearly open for business after the Jeffery Simmons swap. And that might mean great news for the losers of the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes, since veteran Tony Pollard could be a fine consolation prize.

“They have listened on [Pollard],” per SI.com’s Albert Breer. “Pollard has drawn interest from teams looking for running back help that don’t want to pay the freight for Taylor, and the feeling from those teams is that it would cost at least a fourth-round pick to pry the veteran back from Tennessee.”

As someone who isn’t running a front office, that sounds…reasonable. Pollard is on pace to produce 1,000 scrimmage yards for the sixth consecutive season, and his 4.5 yards per carry are in near-perfect alignment with his career average (4.6).

Multiple teams could use a running back boost, and either one of them will get Taylor, or he’ll stay in Indianapolis. Either way, there should be a market for Pollard at this trade price.”

Pollard has totaled over $35 million in career earnings. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in the 2022 season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Giants’ Trade Deadline Plans

While Breer also indicated that the New York Giants remain a serious suitor for Jonathan Taylor, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan stated that at this point it would be a surprise for the Giants to make that trade.

Raanan indicated that he expected the Giants to shift their focus on adding interior defensive linemen.

Fortunately, the Giants also announced some encouraging news regarding the team’s running back situation. Cam Skattebo, who was unable to practice and was later ruled out for the team’s game in Philadelphia, is expected to be available for the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Commanders.

Without Skattebo, veteran Devin Singletary struggled to find rushing lanes as he finished with 31 rushing yards on 21 carries against the Eagles.