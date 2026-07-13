Giants Trade Idea Lands 3-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Engine

The New York Giants are going to be a different team in 2026 than they have been in years past, and that’s thanks to new head coach John Harbaugh.

Aside from having a more respected coach at the helm, the Giants will likely see some philosophical changes on the field, such as becoming a run-first offense, similar to Harbaugh’s previous Baltimore Ravens teams.

Since 2017, the Ravens have been a top-10 team in rushing attempts every season, and while you could credit that to two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, it’s clearly something Harbaugh will bring with him to New York.

Do the Giants have enough firepower in their backfield to warrant a run-first identity?

And if not, should they look to bring in some more?

Giants Trade Proposal Lands Jonathan Taylor

In a trade idea proposed by FanSided’s Lee Vowell, the New York Giants could look to trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, a three-time Pro Bowler.

Indianapolis Colts receive: 2027 second-round pick, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

New York Giants receive: Running back Jonathan Taylor

“The Indianapolis Colts shouldn’t actively be seeking to trade running back Jonathan Taylor, but the team also has reasons for potentially doing so. If the season begins poorly, for instance, the organization might be looking at a major overhaul. But that could also start before the season,” wrote Vowell.

“If Indy is listening to offers for the star back, then one team that general manager Chris Ballard should definitely take a call from is the New York Giants. New York has a decent stable of backs, but none of the players are truly capable of Taylor-type greatness.”

In all fairness to Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, neither player is the same caliber as Taylor.

Over his six-year career, Taylor has accumulated 7,598 rushing yards on 1,551 carries and 69 touchdowns. He was a runner-up for the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2021.

With Malik Nabers’ murky recovery timeline entering the 2026 season, the Giants will likely be in need of an offensive engine to take some of the load off of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Taylor could be the player they need.

Would the Colts Trade Jonathan Taylor?

While Taylor makes a lot of sense for a team like the New York Giants, does it really make sense for a team like the Indianapolis Colts?

The answer on the surface seems like a no. After all, the Colts don’t own the rights to their 2027 first-round pick, and certainly seem like they’re trying to win in 2026.

But Taylor is also entering the final year of the three-year, $42 million deal he signed with Indianapolis in 2023, and is an unrestricted free agent next March.

If the Colts aren’t interested in extending their star running back and don’t want to risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season, a trade would make the most sense.

They would get a decent replacement in Tracy to help replace his production, and also get back a second-round pick to help supplement their draft capital in a loaded 2027 draft class.

If the Giants feel they need some more assistance in the backfield, Taylor would be a major addition for a team lacking offensive star power.