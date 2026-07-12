Giants’ Cam Skattebo in ‘Best Position’ for Year 2 Breakout Season

The New York Giants felt like they struck gold during the 2025 NFL Draft when they landed on Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo with the 105th overall pick in the fourth round.

Despite starting the season behind the likes of Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary, Skattebo quickly established himself as the most explosive of the bunch.

In just eight appearances and five starts, Skattebo took 125 touches and turned them into 617 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns, tantalizing with his physical abilities.

Of course, Skattebo would go down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, ending his promising rookie season.

But heading into Year 2, the 24-year-old seems primed for a return to prominence and may even be on the cusp of a breakout season.

Cam Skattebo in ‘Best Position’ for Breakout Season

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport compiled a list of NFL running backs who are in the “best position” for a breakout season in 2026, and the New York Giants youngster made the list.

“For a time last year, it appeared that Cam Skattebo’s breakout season was going to happen in 2025. Over a month-long span after assuming the starting role in the Big Apple, Skattebo averaged almost 100 total yards and a touchdown per game. The hard-charger from Arizona State quickly became a fan favorite. But then Skattebo dislocated his ankle, and just like that party time was over,” wrote Davenport.

“Skattebo is expected to be a full-go for Week 1, and new Giants head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he expects Skattebo to be a wrecking ball again in his second season. Skattebo should be a big part of the Giants offense in 2026—especially if wide receiver Malik Nabers isn’t ready for Week 1.”

As Davenport points out, the Giants may be leaning especially hard on their running game to start the year.

With Malik Nabers’ murky recovery process, New York’s passing offense will be missing its top option, and Skattebo may see increased touches, especially to start the year.

As long as he’s healthy, those touches should be productive, and it would certainly spell a breakout season for the Giants’ second-year running back.

Can Cam Skattebo Set Himself Apart From Giants’ Other RBs?

While Skattebo is certainly the favorite among New York Giants fans as the team’s best running back, they certainly shouldn’t count out Tracy, who filled in admirably down the stretch of last season.

In 11 starts last year, Tracy took 176 carries for 740 yards and scored two touchdowns. New York needed him too, and the former Purdue standout answered the bell.

While the Giants will surely feature Skattebo as their starting running back, there will be plenty of touches to go around in New York’s backfield.

Head coach John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens teams were famous for their identity of a hard-nosed running game, even before Lamar Jackson arrived on the scene.

Skattebo is likely to get the most touches, but their should be room for Tracy and even Singletary to get some run as well.

What you can’t argue against is Skattebo’s rushing production, and that’s something that will surely give him the nod over the Giants other options.