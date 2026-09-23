Giants Pushed to Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux After Jaxson Dart Injury

After an impressive Week 1 win by the New York Giants against their division rival Dallas Cowboys, the outlook on the season has dramatically shifted just one week later.

Ahead of Monday Night Football, the Giants entered the game with a chance of proving that their regular season opener was not a fluke and that the team was ready to take the next step. Unfortunately, the Giants never really had an opportunity to prove that. Quarterback Jaxson Dart departed the game early in the contest after he suffered a knee injury.

Days later, it was revealed that the injury would be season-ending as New York’s quarterback required surgery. While the team still has talent, and backup quarterback Jameis Winston has proven to be capable of winning games, New York’s ceiling this season was drastically lowered.

As a result, one analyst has suggested the team trade away the former fifth-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

New York Giants Pushed to Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

Following the news of Jaxson Dart’s injury, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox included New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux among players who should be on the trade block.

Knox wrote: “According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the New York Giants spoke with the New Orleans Saints about trading edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux during the draft, though their asking price of a second-round pick was too high for the Saints.

With the Giants’ season now in jeopardy, New York may make another run at moving the 25-year-old former first-round pick.

The Giants looked like a potential playoff team in their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. However, they fell flat against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they lost second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart to what may be a significant knee injury.

According to Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Dart “will miss an extended period of time and is facing the possibility of season-ending surgery.”

Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in 2022 and has flashed some elite upside during his time in New York. However, he’s set to be a free agent in 2027. If the Giants aren’t sold on keeping him and don’t believe they can consistently win without Dart, now is the time to move Thibodeaux.”

While the Giants reportedly asked for a second-round pick in previous trade discussions regarding Thibodeaux, Knox projected his current trade value to be a conditional third-round pick.

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Status

Entering the season, Thibodeaux told ESPN’s Pat McAfee, “Every year is a new year to prove and re-prove yourself in this league. For me, I had a great OTA, I had a great camp and through how I play, and through how everybody plays you’re just constantly building respect from your teammates and from your coaches.”

Despite this, the former first-round pick has struggled through two games. He has not registered a sack and has totaled only one quarterback hit. Against the Rams, Thibodeaux failed to register a tackle.

Pro Football Focus has him graded as the fourth-worst edge defender in the NFL, with a below-average pass rushing and run defending grade. As Knox suggested, perhaps now is the time to move on from the talented pass rusher.