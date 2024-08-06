Giants Hint at Major Shift in WR Hierarchy at Camp: Insider

Darius Slayton has been the New York Giants’ top wide receiver in terms of production in four out of his five NFL seasons.

In 2024, most expect first-round WR Malik Nabers to take over this role in the offense, but even more surprising is that Slayton could be relegated to a reserve role despite his consistency.

According to SNY insider Connor Hughes, second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt “looks legitimately improved” at training camp. Hughes noted that Hyatt “had a long catch in 7-on-7 drills from [Daniel] Jones” at joint practices against the Detroit Lions defense on August 5.

Adding: “The Giants seem like they’re settling on [Hyatt] as the third piece with Nabers and [slot specialist] Wan’Dale Robinson.”

He concluded that former WR1 Slayton “is still involved, but he routinely reps after Hyatt” as the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart. That’s not a great sign for the veteran pass-catcher who is expected to hit the open market in 2025.

Darius Slayton Could Turn Into Trade Candidate if Giants Struggle

Slayton held out this spring in search of a new contract. In the end, the Giants added minor incentives that the wideout will likely never earn based on his reported position on the NYG depth chart.

Slayton also recently switched agents after the offseason debacle.

That would hint that he’s displeased with the outcome. And an unhappy Slayton is much more likely to walk next year in free agency.

Based on this turn of events, it would not be surprising if Slayton turns into a trade candidate if the Giants struggle to start the season. Trading the veteran would not only secure a return — a compensatory pick is no guarantee in free agency — but it would also clear some cap space that could roll over into 2025.

Over the Cap lists $6.2 million in savings if the Giants deal Slayton after June 1, but even if they agree to a trade that clears less off the books it’s still a win if the younger wide receivers are performing without him.

Nabers, Robinson and Hyatt are the future of this WR corps. Slayton isn’t. That’s the unfortunate truth for the dependable fifth-round selection out of Auburn.

Giants WR Malik Nabers Called ‘Unstoppable’ at Joint Practices vs. Lions

Nabers was tremendous on day one of joint practices with the Lions, but he might have been even better during the second session on August 6.

“Rookie WR Malik Nabers is basically unstoppable,” ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan stated on X. He included video of a Nabers touchdown over a Lions cornerback.

“Nabers has seven catches on seven targets so far today: four in 7/7, 3 in 11/11,” NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton relayed.

Later, Hughes added that the Giants rookie “is so, so good.” Continuing: “It’s getting to [the] point [where] you just throw it up there & feel good he’s coming down with it.”

An exciting development for Big Blue and their 2024 offense.

Lions CB Throws Punches at Giants WR Malik Nabers

Giants practice ended early on August 6 after a couple more huge melees between the two NFC teams. First, a fight broke out between Nabers and Lions cornerback Kerby Joseph.

Hughes summed up what led to the all-out brawl on X — according to Nabers.

“Nabers said he tapped [cornerback] Terrion Arnold on [his] helmet congratulating him on winning [the] rep,” Hughes relayed. “Kerby Joseph then ran over and said something. Nabers responded slapping him in face & all hell broke loose. Lions secondary struggled mightily covering Nabers [the] last two days — this was [the] ONLY target not complete. Sure that played a role.”

Not long after, a second fight involving Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux ended practice.