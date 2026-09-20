Insider Hints at Unexpected Running Back Move for Giants

The New York Giants just opened their 2026 campaign with a primetime win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, and they will participate in another primetime game in Week 2 on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Considering how impressive the Giants were last week, it’s fair to assume they will have a shot at overcoming a banged-up Rams squad.

Even with a big win in the books, New York isn’t content with what it put on tape, and it is reportedly plotting some big changes ahead of its upcoming game. According to some new rumors, the Giants are considering giving Tyrone Tracy Jr.‘s snaps in the running back room to former Pro Bowler Najee Harris, if the latter option is ready to take the field.

Giants Considering Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris Change

While Cam Skattebo is the lead option for New York at running back, Tracy and pass-catching back Devin Singletary also factored into the mix in Week 1. Both Skattebo and Singletary found the end zone, but Tracy’s most noteworthy play saw him lose a fumble, which led to him getting benched by head coach John Harbaugh.

The Giants also signed Harris over the offseason, who is recovering from a torn Achilles injury that ended his 2025 campaign prematurely. Harris wasn’t ready to play in Week 1, but as he continues to get himself back up to speed, he very well may be ready to go by Monday night.

At this point, it’s safe to say that Tracy’s status with New York is up in the air, especially now that Harris is closing in on a return to action. If Harris is ready to go, NFL insider Mike Garafolo wouldn’t necessarily be surprised to see the former first-round pick take Tracy’s snaps away from him against Los Angeles.

With Tyrone Tracy, their running back, fumbling in a key spot last week, would not be surprised if we see Harris make his debut after he was inactive last week,” Garafolo said on “NFL GameDay.

Should Giants Switch Things Up at Running Back?

Getty Tyrone Tracy’s Giants’ career appears headed in the wrong direction.

Tracy has gradually been falling out of favor in the Giants’ running back room, and with Harris closing in on a return to action, he very well may lose his role with the team. Having a change-of-pace option working alongside Skattebo as he eases his way back from his own serious injury is key, and Harris would very well end up being that guy, with Singletary continuing to chip in as a pass-catching option.

New York isn’t going to play Harris until he’s fully ready to go, but it looks like he very well may be able to play on Monday night, and if he is, that could spell bad news for Tracy. All eyes will be on the Giants’ running back room when the team takes the field for their Week 2 action, with kickoff for this contest scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.