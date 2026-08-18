New York Giants Make Najee Harris Decision Official

The New York Giants are officially making a move at running back, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler Najee Harris to a one-year deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh has plenty of experience facing off against Harris when he was leading the Baltimore Ravens. Now, he’ll have the chance to coach the former first-round draft pick.

Harris spent the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but missed virtually the entire season after tearing his Achilles tendon in mid-September.

The former Alabama standout is still not back at 100% and has work to do to get back in football shape, but it’s a high-upside addition nonetheless for Big Blue.

John Harbaugh on New Giants RB Najee Harris

After practice on Monday, Harbaugh addressed the New York Giants bringing in Harris for a closer look and unveiled his thoughts on the then-free agent running back.

“Yeah, I felt like the hair on the back of my neck stood up when I saw him over there, you know. It’s a big dude. So, yes, he’s coming back from the Achilles injury he had with my brother. And he looks good in the workout. You know, he’s not back 100%. He’s not in football shape yet. So, if we are able to do something, it’ll be a process,” Harbaugh told reporters.

“But that would be a guy, you know, that’s got a lot of experience. He’s a decorated vet. And with those guys, generally, you just have to kind of see where they’re at when you get them. And sometimes it works out great. Sometimes it’s just okay. And other times it doesn’t work out. But based on the workout, I would say we feel like he’s got a shot. We’ll just have to see how it goes.”

Of course, less than 24 hours later, the Giants would make the Harris decision official. It wasn’t much of a surprise to an insider like NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Stapleton pointed out that Harris stuck around at practice on Monday, and he “wouldn’t be surprised” if he passed his physical.

“Najee Harris still here at Giants camp so wouldn’t be surprised if he signs once medicals check out,” Stapleton wrote on X.

Giants Running Back Position Outlook

Now, as previously mentioned, Harris isn’t going to be able to hit the ground running with the New York Giants. He still needs to get back to 100% before he sees a serious role.

Luckily for the Giants, they have plenty of depth ahead of him that will be able to handle the load while Harris continues his Achilles rehab.

Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy are likely to split carries as the Giants’ lead running backs, although Tracy may be in the doghouse just a little bit after missing a pass-blocking assignment in New York’s preseason opener.

But the Giants also have another veteran who can take some of the burden off of Harris and Skattebo: Devin Singletary.

New York still has several other weak points along their roster, but running back isn’t one of them thanks to the Harris addition.