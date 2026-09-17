Tyrone Tracy’s Nightmare Giants Season Continues

It has not been a good year for New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy.

For whatever reason, the third-year running back has not been able to find his footing in 2026, and the bad breaks just keep piling up for the once promising fifth-round draft pick.

It started in the preseason, when he blew a pass protection assignment against the Minnesota Vikings that got Jaxson Dart lit up in the backfield, and continued into the latter stages of training camp, when the Giants felt the need to add another running back in Najee Harris.

Tracy barely had a role in Big Blue’s season opener and fumbled on one of only two touches late in the first half.

Now, the 26-year-old is missing practice, but not of his own volition. The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy reported that Tracy was absent from Wednesday’s practice as he’s currently fighting a bout of the flu.

Tyrone Tracy Can’t Catch a Break in 2026

It wasn’t all that long ago when New York Giants fans felt like they had an exciting one-two punch at running back with Cam Skattebo and Tracy.

Throughout Tracy’s first two years in the league, he never failed to eclipse 1,000 yards from scrimmage and compiled 2,151 yards on 442 touches and 10 total touchdowns.

But ever since the summer program began, the third-year running back has slowly lost his grip on the RB2 job behind Skattebo, and it’s starting to feel like he’s playing his way out of New York.

Harris wasn’t active for the Giants‘ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s still ramping up to regular-season speed, given he tore his Achilles tendon less than a year ago.

But once he’s healthy, Tracy is likely to be the odd-man out in New York’s running back room, and may even end up being a game-day inactive.

Add in the fact that he’s now missing valuable practice time, which, to reiterate, is not his fault considering it’s an illness; he just keeps getting put further behind the eight ball.

Tracy is running out of time and reps to make a difference in New York, and before long, we may start hearing his name as a trade candidate with the deadline just months away.

John Harbaugh Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Tyrone Tracy

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh couldn’t help but rave about the elder statesman of the running back room, Devin Singletary.

While his comments were surely meant to praise Singletary, it speaks volumes that Tracy has never given Harbaugh the same kind of peace of mind as the former Buffalo Bills draft pick.

“The biblical word is faithful. You know, you can trust him. You can believe that he’s going to be doing the right thing as best he can, to the best of his ability,” the head coach told reporters.

With Singletary taking practically all the complementary reps to Skattebo this past Sunday night, it’s clear Tracy’s fall from grace is still underway.

If he wants to remain in New York, he’ll have to beat this illness as quickly as he can, get back on the field, and prove to Harbaugh that he’s turning the page on a horrid start to the 2026 season.