The New York Giants lost star wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to the Tennessee Titans in free agency thanks to a 4-year, $70 million contract.

Robinson could end up costing them in an unexpected way after the Titans placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.

“Wan’Dale Robinson going on IR could be problematic for the round of the Giants’ expected 2027 compensatory pick,” Over the Cap’s Nick Korte wrote on X. “He’s been barely hovering above the 4th/5th round bubble, and missing 4 games could make it difficult for him to stay above that cutoff.”

Korte is the same person who unwittingly blew up a trade between the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles on November 10 when he pointed out that the deal would cost the Bengals a 3rd-round compensatory pick.

“As we (and some NFL front offices learned last week), Nick is the go-to source on comp picks,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X. “Always tough to bank on the round of a comp pick because it’s complicated/fluid, but seems like the Giants are now more likely to land a fifth-rounder. Also, Wan’Dale has 38 catches for 272 yards in nine games.”

Injury Issues for Wan’Dale Robinson From Start

Robinson left the Giants for a 4-year, $70 million free-agent contract with the Titans in March after a breakout 2025 season with 92 receptions for 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He’s dealt with injury issues since he joined the Titans — including taking a cheap hit in the preseason.

“Bears safety Xavier Woods just laid out Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson,” Bears reporter Adam Jahns wrote on X on August 27. “Hard high hit over the middle. Flag thrown. Titans players went after Woods.”

“Robert Saleh said Wan’Dale Robinson is being evaluated for a concussion,” ESPN’s Turon Davenport wrote on his official X account. “Saleh called the hit a cheap one. Robinson walked into the building on his own after the hit.”

“Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson not seen with the rest of the offense or at all after taking a very dirty hit from a 10-year NFL veteran,” A to Z Sports Nashville wrote on its official X account.

Giants May Have Found Replacement in Draft

The Giants may have found a replacement for Robinson in the 2026 NFL Draft with 3rd-round pick Malachi Fields — a 6-foot-4, 218-pound playmaker who has flashed big-time potential.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen singled out Fields as the NFL’s No. 1 “Under the Radar” rookie headed into the regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 13.

“Fields has the physical profile at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds to win one-on-one targets as the boundary X receiver,” Bowen wrote. “Plus, the third-rounder can get the ball on deep in-breakers and underneath throws. Fields is pushing for the No. 2 role in New York, and his skill set should complement that of WR1 Malik Nabers.”