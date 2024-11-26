Hi, Subscriber

Giants Claim ‘Intriguing’ 24-Year-Old, Recent Third Rounder off Waivers: Report

Giants claims former Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich.

Getty Former Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich is now a member of the New York Giants.

The New York Giants have a new tight end, as both NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero and NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton confirmed that former Denver Broncos 2022 third-round pick Greg Dulcich has been awarded to the G-Men off waivers.

“Giants have claimed TE Greg Dulcich, source confirms,” Stapleton relayed on November 26. He also called him an “intriguing player with [a] unique profile,” noting that “injuries have held [Dulcich] back to begin his pro career in Denver.”

Nathaniel Hackett was Broncos head coach when Denver selected Dulcich, and his rookie campaign was very promising before the regime change to Sean Payton.

“Dulcich had 33 catches for 411 yards as a rookie in 2022. He has eight catches for 53 yards in six games over the past two seasons,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan informed just after the news, properly illustrating that point.

“[Dulcich] only appeared in two games last season due to a hamstring injury and was mostly a healthy scratch this season,” Duggan continued. “The 24-year-old is signed through 2025 with a $1.4M cap hit next season.”

Needless to say, this is a great buy-low flyer for the Giants, who currently start rookie Theo Johnson at tight end after losing Darren Waller to retirement this summer.

