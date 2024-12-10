Giants Sign 25-Year-Old CB That Won Super Bowl With Chiefs: Report

The New York Giants signed former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe ahead of Week 15.

The New York Giants announced a flurry of roster moves on December 10, amid the news of more injuries to players on both the official 53 and the practice squad.

Team reporter Dan Salomone relayed them on X, listing the following transactions:

Ex-Chiefs CB Ekow Boye-Doe & Former Second-Round Talent Ross Blacklock Headline Giants’ Week 15 Signings

Blacklock and Boye-Doe stand out as the more notable names among the newcomers. The former is a 26-year-old NFL journeyman that has plenty of experience since entering the league as a second-round selection of the Houston Texans in 2020.

In total, Blacklock has appeared in 44 regular season outings, but he only dressed for four games in 2023. He’s recorded 3.0 sacks and 5 tackles for a loss over his four years of NFL action, as well as 1 forced fumble and 9 QB hits.

Boye-Doe is another intriguing addition that the Giants will take a look at as they gear up for 2025. The 25-year-old cornerback is a former undrafted prospect that fought his way onto the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

Later, he appeared in six regular season games for the Chiefs during their 2023 Super Bowl run, as well as one playoff outing. After earning a championship ring, Boye-Doe returned to KC for training camp in 2024, but he was unable to win a spot this time around.

The team cut him loose at the 53-man deadline, but the native Ghanaian and Kansas State product certainly has some upside at an area of need.

As for the other two, Boyle has seesawed on and off the roster as the third quarterback since Daniel Jones’ release. He’s another journeyman and an emergency QB option that has bounced around the league since 2018.

Hearn is a 25-year-old undrafted defensive back, like Boye-Doe. He spent the 2023 campaign on the New England Patriots’ practice squad and logged some time with Carolina in 2024. Hearn has yet to appear in a regular season outing.

Giants CB Tre Hawkins Suffers Season-Ending Injury After Encouraging Performance

Stroman will replace Hawkins on the active roster, and it’s a really disappointing turn of events for the 2023 sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion.

“CB Tre Hawkins suffered a fractured lumbar spine yesterday, per source,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported on December 9. “Tough blow for the second-year corner after he played the best game of his career, including the first interception by a Giants DB this season.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan echoed Duggan’s sentiment in a follow-up post, adding: “Tre Hawkins played the best game of his young career on Sunday. This sucks for him. Was finally getting chance to play.”

It really has just been that kind of year for the Giants. The minute a player shows promise, he’s snuffed out by injury.

Stroman’s performed pretty well when called upon in 2024, but he’s a veteran at age 28, not a prospect with upside potential. While helpful right now, Stroman is not a future piece that the Giants can develop as the season plays out — he’s a solid reserve that is more of a placeholder than a long-term answer.

Along with Hawkins’ fractured lumbar spine, starting offensive guard Jon Runyan Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Week 15. Per The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll on December 8, “Giants G Jon Runyan said [his] ankle feels relatively fine walking around and doesn’t think it will be long term. X-rays were negative.”

However, on December 9, head coach Brian Daboll relayed that Runyan will be “week-to-week” with this ankle injury, putting the remainder of his 2024 season in doubt.