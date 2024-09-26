Giants Promote 2 Veterans for Week 4 vs. Cowboys: Report

The New York Giants have finally submitted their practice squad elevations ahead of the Thursday Night Football clash with the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

“The Giants elevated FB/TE Jakob Johnson and CB Duke Shelley for tonight’s game against the Cowboys,” ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan relayed on X.

These roster moves were also confirmed by New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard, among others.

This is the fourth straight week that head coach Brian Daboll is choosing to utilize both of his practice squad elevations. Having said that, it’s the first time that they’ve been spent on Johnson and Shelley.

Johnson has seesawed on and off the 53-man roster since joining the organization. Big Blue has taken full advantage of his status as a vested veteran to circumvent certain financial obligations, as well as the possibility of losing a younger player on waivers.

The fullback/tight end hybrid and core special teamer has already appeared in two games for the Giants this year despite this being his first practice squad elevation. He expects to continue in his role on special teams in Week 4 — having been utilized for 31 snaps already this season.

Shelley will likely appear on special teams too, considering he’s been a core ST player his entire career. However, the veteran DB could potentially factor in on the defensive side as well.

The Giants will be short two cornerbacks against the Cowboys, rookie Dru Phillips and veteran Adoree’ Jackson. At the very least, Shelley will provide CB depth should anyone else get injured over the course of tonight’s contest.