Free Agent WR Shines on 1st Day of Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants have a knockdown, drag-out battle on their hands at wide receiver, where their best player, Malik Nabers, is coming off a serious knee injury, and behind him, it seems like anybody’s guess how it plays out.

On the 1st day of training camp, free agent wide receiver Braxton Berrios started to make his case for why he should land on the 53-man roster.

“Player of the Day for Giants: WR Braxton Berrios,” ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan wrote on his official X account. “Caught 5 passes in team drills, including a deep ball for a TD from Jameis Winston. Strong start to the summer for Berrios, who is fighting for a roster spot as a WR/returner.”

WR Called ‘Key Position Battle’ in Training Camp

ESPN singled out wide receiver as the “key position battle” in training camp for the Giants.

From ESPN: “There are a lot of names in the mix. Some of them notable. But the reality is the Giants currently have Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III and rookie Malachi Fields seemingly as locks on the roster. That leaves one or two spots (depending on Nabers’ health) for Beckham, Berrios, Smith-Schuster, Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt, Dalen Cambre, Beaux Collins and Ryan Miller.”

The Athletic’s 53-man roster projection has the Giants keeping 6 wide receivers: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, Calvin Austin III, Odell Beckham Jr.

“Gunner Olszewski’s torn Achilles opened a spot,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote. “Berrios’ return ability makes him an obvious replacement candidate, but Austin is also an experienced punt returner. I don’t believe the Giants re-signed Beckham without seeing a path to a roster spot. He’s obviously not what he once was, but he didn’t look washed-up this spring. The challenge for Beckham will be staying healthy during a rigorous training camp after being out of the league for over a year.”

Berrios’ Personal Life Overshadowed All-Pro Ability

Berrios, like many high-profile professional athletes, saw his personal life overshadow his NFL career in recent years as he dated 1 of the world’s most famous social-media influencers, Alix Earle.

Earle, who has over 13 million followers across her social media platforms, is the daughter of New York construction tycoon T.J. Earle, who has a net worth estimated at around $400 million.

That’s too bad because Berrios is a heck of a football player. He was a 6th-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl as a rookie — alongside another 1 of Earle’s former boyfriends in quarterback Tom Brady — but caught steam with the New York Jets from 2019 to 2021.

Berrios was an NFL All-Pro in 2021 with the Jets when he had over 1,000 yards just returning kicks and punts, including a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but also had career highs of 46 receptions for 431 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Giants signed Berrios for the league minimum on June 1 — a 1-year, $1.3 million contract. Berrios suffered a serious injury with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, tearing his ACL in Week 7, but returned to play 4 games for the Houston Texans in 2025.