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Projected Giants Starting WR Suffers Serious Knee Injury: Report

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Calvin Austin
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New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin.

The New York Giants are dealing with what appears to be a critical loss to their offense just before they close out their preseason schedule.

Giants WR Calvin Austin was carted off today from practice with what one source described as a ‘serious knee injury,'” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Austin signed a 1-year, $1.5 million free-agent contract with the Giants this offseason and was 1 of the team’s projected starting wide receivers alongside Pro Bowler Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton.

“WR Calvin Austin crumbled to the ground in 1-on-1 drills while running a route and immediately grabbed his right knee,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Not good. Carted off. Team huddled around him. Owner John Mara even went over to console the free-agent acquisition. Didn’t look promising for Austin.”

“Brutal scene at Giants practice: WR Calvin Austin went down while running a route in 1-on-1’s,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account. “It appeared to be his right knee. I didn’t see what happened, but the reaction from teammates was telling. All of the WRs and DBs couldn’t even look as trainers attended to Austin. The rest of the team was at the other end of the field doing a 9-on-7 drill. The whole team came down to wish Austin well before he was carted off. The WRs and DBs did a lengthy prayer circle until practice resumed. Sometimes things don’t turn out as bad as the initial reactions, but this one definitely looked very bad.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

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Projected Giants Starting WR Suffers Serious Knee Injury: Report

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