Giants Part Ways With Former Draft Pick & Biletnikoff Award Winner

The New York Giants gave wide receiver Jalin Hyatt every chance to earn his spot on the team over the last 3 years — he was never up to the challenge but kept getting chances.

That particular bill finally came due on Sunday, when the Giants released Hyatt after 3 ultra-disappointing seasons.

“Sources: The Giants are going to waive WR Jalin Hyatt, as the former Tennessee standout and Biletnikoff winner will look for a fresh start,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

In a kind of insulting twist, the big news about Hyatt being released wasn’t so much that he got cut but that his jersey number — No. 13 — would now be available to return to Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has been wearing No. 3 throughout the preseason but, in a bit of an upset, actually made the 53-man roster in his return to his original franchise.

“With Jalin Hyatt no longer on the team, No. 13 is available again for Odell Beckham Jr.,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account.

Hyatt was a 3rd-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“The Giants cut WR Jalin Hyatt,” SNY’s Connor J. Hughes wrote on his official X account. “So No. 13 is free… “

Giants Seemed Destined to Release Jalin Hyatt

ESPN’s 53-man roster prediction on the eve of training camp saw the Giants keep 6 wide receivers and left Hyatt out in the cold.

In ESPN’s roster model, the Giants kept Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Malachi Fields, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Through his 1st 3 seasons, Hyatt has just 36 receptions for 470 yards and has yet to score a touchdown, with career highs of 23 receptions for 373 yards as a rookie.

Hyatt was in the final season of a 4-year, $5.62 million rookie contract.

Giants Went After WRs in Free Agency, NFL Draft

The Giants have signed a gaggle of wide receivers in free agency, led by the return of Odell Beckham Jr.

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan singled out OBJ as 1 of his 3 players to watch as the Giants report to training camp on Tuesday.

The Giants added a wide receiver in the NFL Draft with Notre Dame’s Malachi Fields in the 3rd round (No. 74 overall).

Fields, 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds, could be critical to the Giants’ success, and questions about his speed after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine seem overblown.