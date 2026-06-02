Giants Insider Reveals Contract Details for New WRs OBJ, Berrios & Smith-Schuster

Much was made about the New York Giants‘ decision to sign Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday.

On Tuesday we all found out just how low-risk the contracts Joe Schoen and Co. doled out were.

Smith-Schuster, Berrios and Beckham signed to veteran-minimum contracts, according to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

Beckham’s deal made the headlines in Giants land, but they also agreed to terms on the slot receiver Berrios and journeyman, Smith-Schuster. Many worried the deals were to mitigate Malik Nabers’ knee setback.

The Giants Signed Three Receivers to the Veteran Minimum

Beckham hasn’t played in the NFL in two seasons. Berrios had just six receptions in 2025. Smith-Schuster caught only one touchdown last season and had only nine catches over the Kansas City Chiefs‘ final nine games.

So announcing they had signed all three to one-year, $1.3 million contracts didn’t exactly inspire confidence among fans, and offered ample opportunity for naysayers to gawk.

But after only drafting one wideout in Pittsburgh in April, the Giants bought low on three vets that ultimately could pay big dividends, according to Ranaan.

“They will have to earn their spots on the roster,” Ranaan posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. “No-risk propositions financially for the Giants.”

In that perspective, Berrios could be a solid punt returner and special teamer, which the Giants sorely need after Gunner Olszewski tore his Achilles tendon last week.

Smith-Schuster could be an outside presence and insurance so the Giants don’t need to rush Nabers back. He also surely knows Matt Nagy’s offense, since he was in Kansas City with the now-Giants offensive coordinator.

Plus, as some have reported, Beckham can be both a lottery ticket and de facto coach, since John Harbaugh loves Beckham’s leadership qualities.

There Will be Fierce Competition in the Giants’ Wide Receivers Room

There are 14 wide receivers on the roster, which is way too many especially when you consider 12 have played at least one reception in the NFL last year.

But Nabers, Olszewski, Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton are all recovering from injuries, and Nabers, Slayton, Darnell Mooney and third-round draft pick Malachi Fields are the only wideouts with unmanageable dead money if cut.

So where some teams will have a wideouts-room full of undrafted-free agents, the Giants’ training-camp wideouts are experienced. They also are going to compete for roster spots, especially since Nabers is likely to miss at least Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Berrios is the most likely June 1-signed receiver to last even until the third preseason game, thanks to his special teams play. But all three veterans, along with Calvin Austin and Ryan Miller, are inclined to push incumbents like Hyatt and Beaux Collins and keep them from getting too comfortable.

The Giants have won one playoff game in the past 15 years and have averaged fewer than five wins per season over the past nine years. They need more talent and more competition, especially for budding second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, who otherwise was staring at a dearth of playmakers after Wan’Dale Robinson signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.