‘Wink’ Martindale Belittles Giants With 14 Words

Don ‘Wink’ Martindale needed only 14 words to belittle his previous employers, the New York Giants. Big Blue’s former defensive coordinator isn’t missing life with the rebuilding NFL franchise. In fact, Martindale’s glad to be out of it and calling defenses at Michigan.

The 61-year-old made that much clear when he said, “It’s a lot better than being in some places that are 2-7,” per New York Post Sports.

Martindale may feel he owed the Giants a jab or two after the contentious he way he left the team last season. The popular play-caller was on the wrong end of a tense working relationship with head coach Brian Daboll.

It’s up for debate if the Giants have improved since Daboll replaced Martindale with Shane Bowen.

Wink Martindale Wants the Last Laugh

Martindale’s struggles co-existing with Daboll played out publicly last season. Rumors of a growing rift were downplayed, but wouldn’t go away.

Coordinator and coach feuded both on and off the field, with Martindale having to downplay a heated conversation with Daboll during a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Putting on a brave face in front of the cameras was one thing, but tensions seemed to boil over behind the scenes. As NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton detailed, “Two individuals with knowledge of the situation told NorthJersey.com that, in Daboll’s Monday afternoon meeting with Martindale, when the head coach informed his defensive coordinator he was firing outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother, Kevin, a defensive assistant, Martindale fired off an expletive.”

Martindale parted company back in January, but his exit has necessarily led to the upturn many expected from the Giants defense.

Giants Defense Still Struggling Under Shane Bowen

The Martindale playbook was loaded with sophisticated pressure packages. Like this one highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View that created a sack for safety Jason Pinnock.

Martindale was attack-minded, but Bowen has brought a more reactive approach. One based on zone coverage and rushing four.

Although the Giants lead the NFL with 35 sacks, the unit’s overall performances have been sketchy. Bowen’s defense is ranked 15th in points and 18th in yards.

The group failed to register a sack during Week 9’s 27-22 defeat to NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders. There are also problems on the ground, where the Giants are surrendering 5.2 yards per carry, the most in football. They’ve also allowed a league-high 11 runs of 20-plus yards.

Bowen isn’t maximizing the talent at his disposal, but the same accusation could be levied against Martindale. His Giants defenses never ranked above 25th in yards allowed. The units also yielded 5.2 and 4.7 yards per rush, respectively.

While the numbers were far from ideal, Martindale’s brand of defense engineered more splash plays and was more entertaining. His coaching also helped players like All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux thrive.

His departure was proof of Daboll getting everything he wanted to do things his way, but the show of faith from the Giants hasn’t been matched by the right results. It’s something Martindale isn’t about to let the Giants forget.