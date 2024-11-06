Giants Commit to Nick McCloud Replacement Amid Multiple Week 10 Moves

The New York Giants ended trade deadline day with two open spots on their 53-man roster after releasing cornerback Nick McCloud and punter fill-in Matt Haack.

The latter re-signed to the practice squad on November 6 according to NorthJersey.com reporter Art Stapleton, but that wasn’t the only signing ahead of Week 10.

The immediate McCloud replacement at cornerback will be second-year pro Art Green, per head coach Brian Daboll — who addressed the media on Wednesday. The Giants HC noted that Green will get an opportunity at punt coverage gunner on special teams, as well as a depth role at defensive back.

Green was elevated from the practice squad earlier this season against the Cleveland Browns, and he actually received some playing time on defense straight out of the gate.

According to Pro Football Focus, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen utilized Green on 11 snaps in that outing. 10 of those snaps came in pass coverage and although the youngster nearly got his hands on an interception, he did not record any positive or negative statistics.

PFF graded him a 65.9 in coverage and a 66.0 overall.

Green also logged 21 special teams snaps in Week 3 — which is no doubt a big part of why he’s being promoted to the active roster. He earned a 59.3 ST grade and was credited with a tackle assist and a missed tackle on special teams.

Along with Green’s active roster signing, the Giants signed undrafted rookie center Bryan Hudson to the practice squad, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Daboll later confirmed this addition.

Hudson (6-foot-5, 301 pounds) has yet to appear in a regular season game. He spent the summer with the Detroit Lions, earning a 71.7 run blocking grade and a 55.0 in pass protection on PFF throughout three preseason outings.

Giants Criticized for Nick McCloud Cut: ‘How Does This Help Us Win?’

Cornerback has been one of the weaker areas of the roster for the Giants all season long. Without McCloud, they now have a CB room that is made up of Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips, Cor’Dale Flott, Adoree’ Jackson, Tre Hawkins III and Green.

Given the lack of veteran depth at the position, reporters were quick to question the McCloud cut on November 5 and 6.

“Asking a starter to take a pay cut in season is about as cut-throat a move as I remember ever from NFL, especially [the] Giants,” New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy posted on X. “Have to imagine players are wondering, ‘How does this help us win?’”

Similarly, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan called it both “cut-throat” and a “bold move to cut [McCloud] over a financial squabble when Deonte Banks is coming off a benching and Tre Hawkins is a weekly healthy scratch.”

“The $1 million in cap savings created by cutting McCloud easily could have been achieved by a simple restructure of [Brian] Burns’ contract,” Duggan noted later. “Adding $250,000 to his cap charges over the next four years wouldn’t cause a ripple.”

Finally, Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine agreed that the treatment of McCloud was somewhat “harsh,” but also wrote that he “can’t blame [general manager Joe] Schoen for the decision,” given how little operational cap space the Giants had left.

Following McCloud’s release, Over the Cap estimates that the G-Men have nearly $3.12 million in available cap space entering Week 10. This number ranks fourth worst for the entire NFL.

Giants Designate Kicker Graham Gano ‘for Return’ to Practice Ahead of Week 10

One more veteran player is nearing a return as the Giants prepare for Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers in Germany.

“[Kicker] Graham Gano has been designated for return and will return to practice,” the team announced on November 6.

Gano has been sidelined since Week 2 with a right hamstring strain. His replacement, veteran Greg Joseph, eventually joined him on the injured reserve too.

That turn of events forced International Pathway Player Program kicker Jude McAtamney into action in Week 9. The NFL rookie was able to get the job done converting on his only field goal and extra point attempts, with one of each.

Gano appears to be pushing for a Week 10 return, according to Daboll, but a McAtamney elevation will likely be the backup plan if all else fails. Punter Jamie Gillan will also attempt a Week 10 return in Germany.