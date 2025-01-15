Ex-Giants D-Coordinator Wink Martindale Linked to Multiple NFL Teams: Report

Former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale could potentially be making an NFL comeback after spending the past year with the University of Michigan.

“Longtime NFL defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is scheduled to interview with the [Atlanta] Falcons today and the [Indianapolis] Colts on Wednesday, per sources,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on January 14, calling him a coach “to watch.”

Pelissero also added that the Cincinnati Bengals “could have interest in Martindale, who is college football’s highest-paid coordinator at Michigan.”

Later, the Falcons confirmed that they had completed their DC interview of Martindale.

Giants Defense Has Not Shown Strong Signs of Improvement Moving From Wink Martindale to Shane Bowen

Statistically speaking, Martindale was somewhat successful during his first season with the Giants, leading Big Blue to a 16th ranked defense in terms of point differential and 17th in terms of points allowed.

Although that’s a far cry from Martindale’s top three Baltimore Ravens defense from 2019 through 2020, it’s still the best anyone has done with an NYG defense under Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll.

Later, in 2023, Martindale’s unit regressed as the Giants struggled much more all around. By the end of year two, Big Blue was ranked 26th in points allowed and 27th in yardage.

Before long, a rift developed between Martindale and Daboll and the rest is history.

Unfortunately, the Giants defense has not really improved all that much under current defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, ranking 21st in points and 24th in yardage. And no matter which coordinator has coached this team; they’ve struggled in run defense.

Martindale’s two years with the Giants ranked 27th and 29th in terms of rushing yards allowed, while Bowen’s inaugural season ranked 27th.

Having said that, Bowen has done pretty well with the passing defense, boosting the Giants ranking to 8th in terms of passing yards allowed despite finishing 31st in interceptions.