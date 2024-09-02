Giants ‘X Factor’ Struggling Ahead of Pivotal Sophomore Season

T

he New York Giants need second-year cornerback Deonte Banks to take a significant leap and be an “X factor” in a new-look defensive scheme, but the first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft has consistently struggled this offseason.

Banks is expected to be the marquee player in a revamped secondary. It’s why ESPN’s Ben Solak rates the former Maryland cover man as an X factor for Big Blue.

Solak noted Banks “took his rookie lumps last season, but the clear signs of belonging were there: speed, size, ball skills, recognition. He held his own, often in isolated man coverage as defensive coordinator Wink Martindale left him on an island.”

Banks can expect a little more help now Shane Bowen has replaced Don ‘Wink’ Martindale as defensive coordinator, per Solak: “The Giants ranked second in man coverage last season, but new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen runs a more diverse blend of coverages. That will particularly help Banks, whose zone feel was impressive in college.”

That change in philosophy should help Banks, but Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic is not convinced. Carroll pointed out how “Banks hasn’t proven on the field he’s ready to take that step. With a lot of attention paid to competition for the job opposite him, Banks’ struggles have largely flown under the radar. But against top competition, of which he’ll face plenty of early this season — Justin Jefferson (Week 1), Terry McLaurin (Week 2) CeeDee Lamb (Week 4) DK Metcalf (Week 5), Ja’Marr Chase (Week 6), A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (Week 7) — Banks has struggled.”

The Giants can’t afford for Banks to carry his preseason woes into games that matter. Not when the rest of the defensive backfield is mired in uncertainty.

Deonte Banks Must Overcome Struggles

Banks endured a rough time during exhibition games and joint practices. Carroll detailed how “Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins burned Banks badly on a comeback route during their preseason game. Collins easily shook off Banks’ coverage, made the catch and then slipped through Banks’ tackle attempt en route to a first down.”

Things got worse “a few days later, Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets gave Banks — and the entire Giants secondary — fits during a joint practice. Banks was targeted repeatedly by QB Aaron Rodgers as the Jets marched down the field during a two-minute period.”

Not only has Banks struggled against marquee opponents. He’s also had problems containing the Giants’ own No. 1 receiver, rookie wideout Malik Nabers.

The performances described here aren’t those of a true shutdown corner. That’s what the Giants expected to get when they used the 24th-overall pick to select Banks a year ago.

Fortunately, there have been some glimpses of Banks’ ability to trail an opponent’s best receiver. Like when he held his own versus All-Pro Stefon Diggs against the Buffalo Bills last season, per Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

This was an instance when Banks was asked to follow a main receiving threat all over the field. He won’t have to handle the same burden as often on Bowen’s watch, with the new play-caller likely to give his cornerbacks more help.

All Change in Giants’ Secondary

New personnel and a different emphasis in scheme define the litany of changes the Giants are undertaking in the secondary. Rookies like slot cornerback Andru Phillips and safety Tyler Nubin are the main newcomers, so there isn’t a lot of experience around Banks.

That could be a problem when Bowen is expected to employ more zone shells on the back end. The former Tennessee Titans’ DC has often favored four-deep coverage.

It’s a prevent-style of coverage, but one that does protect the deep third and provides safety help for corners like Banks. One of Banks’ rare solid reps against Nabers at training camp showed how the new approach can work.

Banks won a matchup highlighted by Carroll, and you can just see safety Dane Belton (24) coming into the frame as the ball hits the ground.

Having a safety lurking over the top allowed Banks to play more aggressively underneath. It’s an age-old and winning formula, but one Banks still needs to get used to putting into action.

He was drafted for his skills in man coverage, but mastering the nuances of zone will take time.