Jets Expected to Be ‘Biggest Wild Card’ in 2025 NFL Draft: Insider

The New York Jets could shock a lot of people when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around on Thursday, April 24.

At least that is what ESPN’s Matt Miller expects.

“New York Jets. With no clear-cut No. 1 need on a roster that has many holes, the Jets could really select any position outside of quarterback with the No. 7 pick. There has been speculation about trading Breece Hall, so drafting a running back is something we can’t rule out — even if that seems wild. Wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, and cornerback are also conceivable options. Since the Jets are under a new regime with first-time general manager Darren Mougey, there’s no historical data to rely on when projecting what they’ll do. This could be the first surprise pick in the top 10,” Miller responded when asked which team picking in the first round is the biggest wild card.

Gang Green Desperately Needs More Playmakers on Offense

General manager Darren Mougey said at the Annual League Meetings that they believe Justin Fields can have the same turnaround that Baker Mayfield had in Tampa and that Sam Darnold had in Minnesota.

That confidence was expressed in the dollars and cents on Fields’ new contract. The former Ohio State product inked a two-year $40 million contract with $30 million of that guaranteed.

While Fields has a lot of intriguing traits and skill sets, I don’t believe walking on water is one of them. When you look at the current offensive weaponry available on the Jets roster, it will require that kind of herculean effort.

“The Jets, who appeared to be stacked with pass-catching talent last season, now have a dearth of playmakers as they rebuild parts of their offense under their new regime. Gone are [Davante] Adams (Los Angeles Rams) and tight end Tyler Conklin (Los Angeles Chargers), who combined for 118 catches and 11 touchdowns in 2024,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained. “The grim result: Only two of the 15 receivers and tight ends on the current roster scored more than one receiving touchdown last season — Garrett Wilson (seven) and Allen Lazard (six), who agreed to take a pay cut to remain with the team this week.”

Lazard returning to the team at least provides the room some experience outside of Wilson. There is no such floor available in the tight end room for the Jets.

Those massive voids hint at an offensive weapon upcoming in April’s draft.

There Will Always Be a Sense of Mystery Until Data Is Collected

Darren Mougey has never been a general manager. Aaron Glenn has never been a head coach. We have no earthly idea what positions they value or don’t value.

We have no data available on their prior drafting history that could indicate where they could be leaning ahead of April’s draft.

That leaves a shroud of mystery around their entire draft and specifically the No. 7 overall draft choice.

Miller indicated for ESPN that the Jets could go in any direction “outside of quarterback” in the first round. I would push back on that. How can we rule out anything, including QB?

There is hope inside the Jets’ building that Fields can be the guy. A wise person once said that hope is not a strategy.

I’m not saying the Jets taking a QB at No. 7 overall is likely, but to rule it out completely seems premature based on the information we have available.