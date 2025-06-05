Jets Social Media Erupts Over Aaron Rodgers Steelers Major Announcement

It is finally happening.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on X previously Twitter that former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Renegade A-Rod: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers informed the #Steelers he’ll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week’s minicamp, sources tell The Insiders. Finally, a done deal: Rodgers, 41, will play his 21st NFL season in black and gold,” Pelissero posted.

Renegade A-Rod: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers informed the #Steelers he’ll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week’s minicamp, sources tell The Insiders. Finally, a done deal: Rodgers, 41, will play his 21st NFL season in black and gold. pic.twitter.com/zuDXWrSDG0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 5, 2025

That means Rodgers will play against his old team, the Jets, in the 2025 season opener at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Steelers.

Jets Social Media Set Ablaze With Rodgers-Steelers News

ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared on social media the historical significance of this Rodgers-Pittsburgh move.

“Justin Fields vs. Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 — the first season-opening game in history between starting QBs who swapped teams they started for the previous year,” Cimini revealed.

Justin Fields vs. Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 — the first season-opening game in history between starting QBs who swapped teams they started for the previous year. Rodgers has agreed to terms with the #Steelers, per reports. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 5, 2025

“Justin Fields Vs Aaron Rodgers Week 1 showdown is now official. MetLife will be a madhouse. Rodgers and Fields will both be trying to prove their former teams wrong 🍿,” a Jets fan account posted.

Justin Fields Vs Aaron Rodgers Week 1 showdown is now official. MetLife will be a madhouse. Rodgers and Fields will both be trying to prove their former teams wrong 🍿 pic.twitter.com/2HdgJkgs7z — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) June 5, 2025

“Aaron rodgers bout to get his cheeks clapped week 1 vs. the #Jets 🍿,” another Jets fan aggressively posted.

Aaron rodgers bout to get his cheeks clapped week 1 vs. the #Jets 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZOgvFfZYZJ — Zoo krueger (@Zookrueger) June 5, 2025

“BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers has informed the Steelers he plans to sign a contract and attend mini camp next week, per sources,” Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Last year with the Jets, Rodgers skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp for a vacation to Egypt. It created a stir on social media and caused issues between Rodgers and the team.

The Revenge Angles Will Write Themselves Ahead of Season Opener

Gang Green parted ways with Rodgers this offseason. The four-time NFL MVP didn’t like how he was treated by the Jets and told former teammate Davante Adams he was “disrespected” via Mike Silver of The Athletic.

Now he will get a chance at revenge in Week 1.

Fields was on the Steelers last season and was benched despite a 4-2 start to the year. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the benching decision by Pittsburgh affected Fields this offseason when he was making his free agency choice.

He felt disrespected.

Now we’ve got a double-revenge game, and somewhere the NFL schedule makers are smiling and nodding.