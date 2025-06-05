Hi, Subscriber

Jets Social Media Erupts Over Aaron Rodgers Steelers Major Announcement

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Rodgers, Jets
Getty
Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers reacting after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It is finally happening.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on X previously Twitter that former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Renegade A-Rod: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers informed the #Steelers he’ll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week’s minicamp, sources tell The Insiders. Finally, a done deal: Rodgers, 41, will play his 21st NFL season in black and gold,” Pelissero posted.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That means Rodgers will play against his old team, the Jets, in the 2025 season opener at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Steelers.

Jets Social Media Set Ablaze With Rodgers-Steelers News

ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared on social media the historical significance of this Rodgers-Pittsburgh move.

Justin Fields vs. Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 — the first season-opening game in history between starting QBs who swapped teams they started for the previous year,” Cimini revealed.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Justin Fields Vs Aaron Rodgers Week 1 showdown is now official. MetLife will be a madhouse. Rodgers and Fields will both be trying to prove their former teams wrong 🍿,” a Jets fan account posted.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Aaron rodgers bout to get his cheeks clapped week 1 vs. the #Jets 🍿,” another Jets fan aggressively posted.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers has informed the Steelers he plans to sign a contract and attend mini camp next week, per sources,” Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Last year with the Jets, Rodgers skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp for a vacation to Egypt. It created a stir on social media and caused issues between Rodgers and the team.

The Revenge Angles Will Write Themselves Ahead of Season Opener

Gang Green parted ways with Rodgers this offseason. The four-time NFL MVP didn’t like how he was treated by the Jets and told former teammate Davante Adams he was “disrespected” via Mike Silver of The Athletic.

Now he will get a chance at revenge in Week 1.

Fields was on the Steelers last season and was benched despite a 4-2 start to the year. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the benching decision by Pittsburgh affected Fields this offseason when he was making his free agency choice.

He felt disrespected.

Now we’ve got a double-revenge game, and somewhere the NFL schedule makers are smiling and nodding.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
, ,

Comments

Jets Social Media Erupts Over Aaron Rodgers Steelers Major Announcement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x