There is no quarterback controversy for the New York Jets.

Head coach Aaron Glenn was asked on Monday, November 16, if Geno Smith is healthy, will he remain the starting quarterback.

“Yeah, yeah Geno’s our starter. That hasn’t changed,” Glenn responded dismissively.

Glenn did confirm that if Smith were unable to play due to injury, rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik would get the starting nod.

Smith is getting imaging on his ankle to determine the severity of the injury.

Glenn Shuts Down Smith Quarterback Questions

ESPN’s Rich Cimini asked Glenn if he would consider just going to Klubnik moving forward, considering the team’s 2-8 record.

“Guys, Geno’s our starter. Come on now, let’s not do that,” Glenn quickly responded.

Cimini followed up by saying teams that fall out of the hunt will sometimes evaluate players for the future.

“Well I think Geno had a really good year, and I wouldn’t be disrespectful to him, to just do that, and I think we all understand that, I think we all know that, he’s out starter,” Glenn reiterated.

Glenn Shows Love for Klubnik

Smith got injured twice during the Week 10 loss to the Lions. That forced Klubnik onto the field for the first time in his young NFL career.

The numbers weren’t overly impressive, but he showed some moxie on the football field. Glenn was asked how he thought Klubnik carried himself during his appearance on the field.

“Yeah, that’s who he is and I think you guys see it in practice. Anytime he gets an opportunity to go out there and perform, he’s ready for the task. I think the one thing that shows up consistently is when we have these competition periods when he’s out there with his group, he has this moxie about him to go out there and win the rep and usually those are one-play reps; third-and-7, third and-5, or it’s in the redzone. He does everything he can to go win the rep and I think you see the players behind him, and I thought you saw that as he got in the game,” Glenn said.

Klubnik Receives Flowers From Teammates

Jets players were asked for their takes on how Klubnik performed in his first NFL action.

“Didn’t blink. I was actually pretty impressed, and even seeing how he was keeping his eyes downfield, seeing how poised he was in the huddle, and commanding the huddle. I was like, ‘OK, he’s got a lot more to him than what I thought,’ especially having to come into this situation that he had to, just not being as prepared as you probably thought he would’ve been just because he’s the No. 2 guy,” running back Breece Hall said after the game via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“I thought he did a good job,” Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said via Rosenblatt. “That’s a tough spot to be in for anybody. He’s a guy that, from day one, none of us had any doubt about him being ready for a moment like this. He’s a confident guy, great to be around, and I thought he’s just super gritty. It’s fun to watch him run around out there a little bit. Just try to make plays, get his feet wet.”