Jets HC Target Aaron Glenn Fires Off Blunt Response to Naysayers

Aaron Glenn is among the favorites to become the next head coach of the New York Jets.

However, not everyone is excited about that potential hire because of Glenn’s background on the defensive side of the ball.

On Wednesday, January 15 Glenn had a message for those detractors and naysayers at the podium as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator.

“Here’s the one thing that I would say about myself, I’m a coach. I just happen to be on defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people. So if you wanna hire me, you’re going to hire a coach, you aren’t going to hire a defensive coach. I’m going to talk to the offense just as much as I’m going to talk to the defense,” Glenn explained.

For all of the #Jets fans that don’t want to hire Aaron Glenn strictly because he’s a defensive coach, he has a message for you: ‘Here’s the one thing that I would say about myself, I’m a coach. I just happen to be on defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number… pic.twitter.com/wWNJ6Ee2DP — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 15, 2025

Some Jets Fans Are Weary of Hiring Another Defensive First Time HC

Glenn is a former member of the Jets. He spent eight of his 15 seasons in the NFL with the green and white. After his playing career, he spent an additional two years in scouting with the Jets.

Glenn, 52, entered the league as the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 1994 NFL draft. He played the cornerback position in college and in the pros and has been a defensive assistant since he transitioned into coaching.

There are plenty of Jets fans who would love to see Glenn come back home but there are also people in the fan-base who’d prefer a different option.

During Woody Johnson’s 25 years of ownership, he has only hired one offensive-oriented head coach, Adam Gase. Gase is also the only retread head coach that Johnson has ever hired.

Fans are looking for that narrative to flip in 2025. They want an experienced person who has performed the role in the past and someone who cuts their teeth on the offensive side of the ball.

Glenn provided a wonderful rebuttal to the offensive versus defensive coach criticism. However, there is nothing he can say about the potential first-year head coach versus someone who has done it before.

If the Jets hire him it’ll be the leap of faith every NFL team has taken when hiring a coach to serve as a head coach for the first time.

Glenn Prefers The Jets Job Over Any Other

Brian Costello of the New York Post revealed that “[Aaron Glenn] has told people the Jets are his first choice if he were to be offered a head coaching position.”

That makes all of the sense in the world. Glenn has told ESPN’s Rich Cimini in the past that being the head coach of the Jets would be a “dream job.” He has Jets blood pumping through his veins. It almost makes too much sense.

If Glenn ends up being the Jets head coach, who would be the general manager paired with him?

According to Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer a hidden name in the Jets’ GM interview list has turned some heads.

“I’ve heard Washington Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark did well interviewing with the Jets. He and Glenn were together in Detroit from 2021 to ’23, and, as such, could easily put together a collective vision for the team,” Breer explained.