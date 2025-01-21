Aaron Glenn Talking to Legacy Coaches to Fill Jets Offensive Roles: Report

Aaron Glenn is looking at some big last names to fill some offensive roles on the New York Jets staff if he is to be hired.

Connor Hughes of SNY shared on social media that, “The OC hire will be the most important that Aaron Glenn makes. Nick Caley, Scott Turner two I heard he’s talked to. Caley will have options, including staying with Rams. Turner also been linked to Bill Belichick at UNC. Glenn must set up a system that can withstand someone leaving for HC gig after offensive success.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic mentioned New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as a “name in the mix.”

“He’s also in the mix for the Seattle OC job. Spent 2024 calling plays for the Saints,” Rosenblatt added.

Jets Are Looking at Sons of Legends

Klint Kubiak is the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak.

Gary won a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Denver Broncos and won three more Super Bowls as an assistant coach.

Kubiak coached in the NFL from 1994 through 2020. During his run as a head coach, Gary finished with an 82-75 record.

Klint, his son, has been in the NFL since 2013. He has served in roles including but not limited to: offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator, and as a passing game coordinator.

The other famous son that Glenn is looking at is Scott Turner, the son of Norv Turner.

Norv is a two-time Super Bowl champ and has been involved in the NFL since 1985. He had a brief retirement stint from 2020 through 2023, but he returned in a “senior advisor” role with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024 to work with his son.

Scott, the son of Norv, has been at the NFL level since 2011. He has served as an offensive quality control coach, wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator, and pass game coordinator.

After the Raiders made some staff shuffling in the middle of the 2024 season, Scott was elevated to interim OC.

All Signs Indicate Glenn Being the Jets HC Sooner Rather Than Later

NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright posted on social media, “I’d be willing to bet we get an Aaron Glenn Lance Newmark announcement in the next 24 hours.”

“The Jets have started calling coaching and general manager candidates to inform them they are going in another direction, per sources. Those sources are under the belief that Aaron Glenn and Lance Newmark will be named the team’s next HC, GM. Things are not 100% finalized/done yet (we’ve seen last-second snags before) but certainly trending in positive direction for NYJ. As coaching source told me (unaffiliated with Jets brain trust): It would be a ‘surprise’ if the two didn’t get the jobs,” Connor Hughes of SNY revealed on X previously Twitter.

Glenn has been putting his prospective staff together over the last 36 hours and the team has been calling other candidates to tell them they are out of the running.

Allbright explained there is a hurdle or two left to overcome before this hiring is official.