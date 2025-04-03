Hi, Subscriber

Aaron Glenn Delivers Powerful Message on Jets Looming Big Money Deals

  • 16 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Glenn, Jets
Getty
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacting at the 2025 NFL Combine.

The New York Jets have several big-money contracts looming on the horizon with their young stars.

Head coach Aaron Glenn delivered a moving message when speaking with senior team reporter Eric Allen at the Annual League Meetings on this topic.

“Here is one thing I want to make sure that we do as a Jets organization: the guys that we draft, we do a lot of studying on those guys, so we know those guys, we want to keep those guys back in-house. The best form of free agency is signing your own players, and we want to make sure that we are that type of team,” Glenn explained.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This Is a New Era on 1 Jets Drive

Since 2012, the Jets have had 17 first-round draft picks. Of the 15 who are or were eligible for contract extensions, only one re-signed with the Jets, veteran defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Quinton Coples (2012), Dee Milliner (2013), and Mekhi Becton (2020) didn’t re-sign with the Jets.

Sheldon Richardson (2013), Calvin Pryor (2014), Leonard Williams (2015), Darron Lee (2016), Jamal Adams (2017), Sam Darnold (2018), and Zach Wilson (2021) were all traded away.

Alijah Vera-Tucker (2021), Sauce Gardner (2022), Garrett Wilson (2022), and Jermaine Johnson (2022) are all currently eligible for contract extensions.

The two most recent first-round draft choices, Will McDonald (2023) and Olu Fashanu (2024), are not yet eligible to have discussions about a new deal.

What these fun facts mean is the Jets have stunk at drafting and developing their own players. When these players were eligible for new deals, they either weren’t good enough to merit an extension or the team traded them away.

Talk Is Cheap, Will the Jets Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is?

The Jets followed through on Glenn’s words this offseason by bringing back Jamien Sherwood.

Sherwood, 25, re-signed with the Jets on a three-year deal for $45 million. It was a costly deal, he is now among the top-five highest-paid linebackers in football, but the brass deemed it important enough to pull off.

Will the team be willing to cough up the bag for some of the first-round picks from the 2022 NFL draft class?

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on the “Flight Plan” podcast that he expects Gardner and Wilson to command deals that pay upwards of $25 million to $30 million per year on new multiyear contracts.

“I think ultimately they’re going to sign them this offseason is kind of my feeling,” Rosenblatt said on the podcast. “[My feeling is they will sign] both. I think they will get ahead of it. I think they’re valued all the way at the top of the organization.”

If big deals are going to come this offseason, it won’t happen before the 2025 NFL draft.

“In regard to extensions in general, there has been a lot of talk about that. We have several players, whether it’s early extensions or just players we can extend in the last year. Those are good ‘problems’ to have, but when we are having those discussions those are good discussions to have. Right now I’m focused on the draft. Once we get through the draft, we’ll talk about potential extensions for whoever that may be,” general manager Darren Mougey said at the Annual League Meetings.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Kris Boyd's headshot K. Boyd
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Andre Cisco's headshot A. Cisco
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Austin McNamara's headshot A. McNamara
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Josh Reynolds's headshot J. Reynolds
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Stone Smartt's headshot S. Smartt
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Jay Tufele's headshot J. Tufele
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Pokey Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Aaron Glenn Delivers Powerful Message on Jets Looming Big Money Deals

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x