Aaron Rodgers Shares Alarming Message After Jets Loss to Steelers

The New York Jets lost a critical contest 37-15 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7.

However, the comments after the game from Aaron Rodgers were even more alarming.

“I mean I just felt like the energy, it starts with me, the energy for whatever reason at halftime was a little flat. I felt like it was flat before the game too,” Rodgers admitted. “I mean Sunday Night Football – I gotta look at myself and what I can do to bring better energy but we all gotta do better.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini called it a “rather stunning admission.”

Inexcusable Response From the Jets in a Do or Die Game Versus the Steelers

I’m not blaming Rodgers for sharing these comments. If these are the truth, it is better to have them out in the open. However, this is a terrible response to what transpired in what was a very important contest.

The Jets had perhaps more reason than any team in the NFL to not have flat energy.

Gang Green entered this game 2-4 with their season on the ropes. Jeff Ulbrich is the interim head coach and has an opportunity to keep the job permanently if the team responds in the right way and wins games.

Reinforcements are on the way.

The Jets acquired Davante Adams in a blockbuster deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Haason Reddick and the team agreed to a new deal that brought him in this week.

If the Jets won this game they would have improved to 3-4 with an upcoming road trip against the New England Patriots to potentially improve to .500. However those hopes and dreams came crashing down to the Earth’s surface against the Steelers.

It would be one thing if the Jets had just simply lost to Pittsburgh. The game was played in prime time, Pittsburgh is a tough place to play, and Mike Tomlin is a great coach. There were plenty of reasons to lose and you could walk away accepting that.

However, losing and finding out the team lacked fire isn’t a great sign of things to come. If the Jets couldn’t get up for this game with seemingly everything on the line, when will they get up for a game?

Are You Saying There Is Still a Chance?

The Jets are on the edge of a cliff and there are two ways this can go.

On one hand the green and white is 2-5 and if the season ended today would hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Despite sitting at 2-5, the Jets still have a 47% chance of making the playoffs, per ESPN analytics. Those are the eighth-best odds in the AFC, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Are the Jets going to make a run? Or are we going to start writing about mock drafts before Thanksgiving again?

At 2-5, technically speaking everything is still in front of the Jets. However, the margin for error has narrowed significantly. This Jets team hasn’t shown signs that they are capable of going on a massive winning streak which would be a requirement to get back into the playoff conversation.