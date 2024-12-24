Aaron Rodgers Shares Eyebrow Raising Message on Jets HC Candidate

The New York Jets are in the middle of a search to find their next head coach.

One potential candidate that seems to intrigue quarterback Aaron Rodgers is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

“The stumble play which was unbelievable. Literally I was watching sitting on the bench they put it up during our game. I was like, they just faked the [expletive] fumble and threw leak for a touchdown. How incredible was that? Pretty incredible. That offense does something crazy every week,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, December 23. “They always got different things. I love Jared [Goff], love what they’re doing. Really cool play design.”

Interesting… Aaron Rodgers appears to be a big fan of future #Jets HC Ben Johnson 👀 he likes the cut of his jib! 'The stumble play which was unbelievable' + 'They just faked the f***ing fumble & threw leak for a touchdown? How incredible was that? Pretty incredible!' 'That… pic.twitter.com/ddHbZVAvB0 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 23, 2024

The play that Rodgers was marveling at came in the Lions versus Chicago Bears game in Week 16.

With 12:24 remaining in the third quarter, Goff snapped the ball from under center, pretended to stumble, Jahmyr Gibbs threw himself to the ground, and several Lions offensive linemen yelled ball [to indicate a fumble occurred on the play and to alert his teammates].

However, all of it was a well-choreographed ruse to fool the defense and create a wide-open play for a touchdown. Goff hit tight end Sam LaPorta for the 21-yard score to go up 34-14.

Johnson is Earning Rave Reviews; Among Candidates for Jets HC Job

“If I was a Bears defensive coach, I would wanna fight Ben Johnson because this was the most disrespectful play call I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” ESPN analyst Mina Kimes said.

Johnson, 38, has been the Lions offensive coordinator since 2022 and he first joined the team back in 2019 as a quality control coach.

The talented coach has earned respect around the league for his offensive creativity and unique play-calling acumen.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini name-dropped Johnson as a “name to watch” in the Jets head coaching search on the “Flight Deck Podcast.”

Cimini listed the top three guys at this point in the team’s coaching search are Mike Vrabel, Aaron Glenn, and the aforementioned Johnson.

The #Jets coaching search rumors are HEATING UP 🔥 ESPN's Rich Cimini said, 'I think [Mike] Vrabel is in the mix for the Jets. I told you a couple of weeks ago he's interested I think they're interested.' 'I think Vrabel, Aaron Glenn, & Ben Johnson are the names to really… pic.twitter.com/IxW7BpNfTw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 19, 2024

Woody Johnson has owned the team since 2000. Under his leadership, he has only ever hired one offensive-oriented head coach and that was Adam Gase in 2019. Every other coach has been defensive-minded.

Rodgers Expands Upon Pay Cut Chatter and Mentoring

The former four-time MVP was originally asked about taking a pay cut and mentoring a young quarterback when speaking with the local media.

However, he expanded upon those initial thoughts during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“If there was a situation where the new staff came in & wanted me to be there & also wanted to make a pick for the future & pick a quarterback if there was one there that they really liked, then of course [I would],” Rodgers said. “As far as pay cuts, I think I’ve already proven I’m willing to take a pay cut. I’ve made a ton of money.”

NFL Insider Peter Schrager of Fox Sports said for Rodgers and his buddy Davante Adams to have any chance of returning they would both have to be open to a pay cut.