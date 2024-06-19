Jets Projected to ‘Regret’ Aaron Rodgers Contract

The New York Jets swung for the fences by signing Aaron Rodgers in 2023, but at least one analyst is starting to think that the situation could blow up in the team’s face.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon laid out a handful of contracts around the NFL that teams will regret. The list included big names like Trevor Lawrence, Kirk Cousins, and even Lamar Jackson.

Gagnon also laid out why the Jets could end up regretting such a big move for Rodgers.

“[Rodgers] is old and might be washed up,” Gagnon wrote. “An Achilles injury cost the 40-year-old almost all of 2023, but he wasn’t himself with Green Bay in 2022, either. Now, he appears to be causing drama once again. This is unlikely to end well for Gang Green.”

The Jets gave Rodgers a three-year, $112.5 million contract before the 2023 season. So far, that deal is off to a pretty brutal start.

The Latest on Aaron Rodgers

For as talented as Rodgers is on the field, he draws even more attention for what he does off of the field.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Rodgers had an unexcused absence from mandatory minicamp. The comments took the internet by storm, forcing Saleh to quickly calm the storm with additional comments.

“Aaron and I are on the exact same page,” Saleh said on Wednesday, June 12. “There’s no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter. We addressed it yesterday. It’s more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside. That’s about it.”

While there has yet to be any confirmation about where Rodgers is instead of minicamp, the Jets quarterback has been present for the rest of the team’s offseason activities.

After tearing his Achilles at the start of the 2023 season, Rodgers seems like he’ll be ready to go by Week 1. Saleh pointed out earlier this offseason that the Jets quarterback is practicing without any restrictions, a sign that he’ll have no issue once training camp begins.

With so many stories about off-field drama surrounding Rodgers, the Jets are likely just counting down the days until training camp comes so that they can refocus the attention to the field.

The Jets Loaded up on Offensive Talent

It’s been a busy offseason for the Jets. Along with some key signings on defense, general manager Joe Douglas made sure to load up on offense to surround Rodgers with talent.

Revamping the offensive line was a clear priority for the Jets. Along with taking Olu Fashanu in the first round of this year’s draft, the Jets added a handful of veterans on the offensive line.

Tyron Smith was the team’s most noteworthy signing on the offensive line. A multiple-time All-Pro for the Dallas Cowboys, Smith joined the Jets on a one-year deal. He’ll be the presumed starter at left tackle to protect Rodgers’ blind side. Other veteran OL additions include former Baltimore Ravens in John Simpson and Morgan Moses.

The Jets also added a handful of new weapons for Rodgers. They signed veteran wideout Mike Williams to a one-year deal while also drafting Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky. Both players will help take some of the pressure off of Garrett Wilson in the passing game.

With so many new faces on offense, the Jets are hoping that Rodgers can take them on a Super Bowl run in 2024.