Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Skipping Jets Minicamp

Much was made about Aaron Rodgers’ decision to skip New York Jets mandatory minicamp this offseason.

On Monday, July 22 Rodgers broke his silence on the subject matter ahead of training camp.

“The thing I think that people don’t understand is that when I was in the NFC North & playing for that team years ago there used to be a real thing called minicamp. You had one of them usually, sometimes it was right after the draft but either way it was five practices in three days. Friday-Saturday-Sunday so two practices on Friday, two practices on Saturday, one on Sunday. Now it’s not minicamp,” Rodgers explained during an appearance on “Pardon My Take.”

“They can arbitrarily put a tag on whatever week of OTAs they want. This is the minicamp week which makes it somehow more mandatory than the other weeks but it was an OTA schedule. That’s how words can be a little deceiving from time to time. They can make a story out of the fact that I missed a minicamp when it was really two OTA days. I came to the first ten,” Rodgers added.

This interview was taped last week at the Lake Tahoe golf event but was released on Monday, July 22.

Rodgers Explains His Side of the Story

That is the first time that Rodgers spoke publicly about skipping out on the team’s minicamp, but it won’t be the last time.

The Jets had a two-day minicamp scheduled as the last offseason event ahead of training camp in June. Rodgers wasn’t in attendance because he had a pre-planned vacation trip to Egypt that Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed was a “bucket list destination.”

One of the items of conversation that Rodgers didn’t address on the podcast is why he scheduled this trip during minicamp and why he didn’t move the trip once he learned it interfered with the minicamp.

Those questions weren’t asked on the podcast, but they likely will be during his media appearances at training camp.

Jets Unveil ‘Classic’ Jersey That’ll Be Worn in 2024

In the same offseason that the green and white debuted new permanent uniforms, they also revealed a throwback of sorts they will represent for a piece of the 2024 season.

In Week 6 on Monday, October 14 when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football they will wear “The Classic Uniform.”

The Jets announced the news in a press release on the team’s website.

“‘The Classic’ is both a nod to the regalia the team wore in their 1968 championship season and the familiar design of the uniform worn from 1998-2018,” Jets senior reporter Eric Allen explained.

Gang Green also provided a very interesting stat, 15 of the 19 players in the team’s Ring of Honor wore “The Classic” jersey that they are bringing back this season.

Feeling nostalgic, yet? For one night only, the Classic is back. pic.twitter.com/HtzYvDIwNO — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 22, 2024

The Jets will wear four different uniforms throughout the 2024 campaign. A brand new uniform set that includes “Legacy White”, “Legacy Green”, and “Legacy Black.” In addition to that, New York will unveil “The Classic.”

NFL teams are allowed to wear four different jerseys during a season.