Jets Officially Cut Aaron Rodgers After Failed Trade Talks

The New York Jets officially parted ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, March 12, as expected.

However, before the Jets pulled the trigger they considered trading him instead of releasing him.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson revealed that the Jets spoke with “at least 5 to 6 teams” since the 2025 NFL combine about a possible Rodgers trade.

The Jets didn’t announce their decision to part ways with Rodgers immediately when the new league year kicked off on Wednesday, March 12, at 4 p.m., which raised some interesting questions about what could be coming next.

Anderson speculated on social media about a potential Rodgers trade and explained why the team didn’t have to “rush this” process. “Saying they intend to ‘part ways’ with Rodgers left the club room to be flexible with how…,” she added.

Jets Wanted to Avoid Drama or Were Stonewalled

With a scarce quarterback market in 2025, the Jets probably could have gotten something of value in a trade for Rodgers.

The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers have both been described as “all in” on Rodgers according to NFL Insider Albert Breer.

However there is a risk to committing to that strategy.

If you cut Rodgers, it is over. You are moving on and he is moving on. If you attempt to trade him, it could take a while.

The Jets know this better than anybody. During the 2023 offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets but it took months to hammer out all of the painstaking details.

Jets Lock in Their QB of the Present ASAP Avoiding the Drama

On the second day of the legal tampering period, the Jets found their Rodgers replacement by signing Justin Fields to a two-year deal for $40 million.

While other teams are spinning their wheels trying to find a guy, the Jets got that business done quickly this offseason.

How all of this turns out is still very TBD, but the Jets set themselves up for the present and the potential future.

If Fields only signed a one-year deal and balled out in 2025 the Jets would be up against it. They would have to consider the franchise tag or a massive contract from a bad point of leverage.

Signing him to a multiyear contract was a savvy move.

If Fields doesn’t work out, the Jets will have an expensive backup quarterback or bridge guy in 2026. If he does work out, the Jets and Fields can hammer out a brand new long-term deal that keeps him in NY for the foreseeable future.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

