Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Reveals Injury Diagnosis After Vikings Defeat

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers got hurt during the Week 5 contest versus the Minnesota Vikings.

With 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, Rodgers got taken down on a third and 10 play from his own 14-yard line. The four-time NFL MVP fell down awkwardly and the cameras caught Rodgers screaming in pain. He remained on the ground reaching for his leg as he was assisted by the medical staff.

“I’m definitely banged up. I got my foot caught in a pile there. It just seems to be a low ankle sprain,” Rodgers revealed on Sunday, October 6.

Eventually, Rodgers got up under his own power and limped to the sideline. He was headed toward the blue medical tent when a flag was thrown on the Vikings for a roughing the kicker call. Instead of punting, the Jets got a fresh set of downs and new life.

Rodgers then said, “screw it, I’m going back out there.”

The media followed up by asking if there was an issue with his knee because it appeared that was where he was reaching when he was lying on the ground.

“There were a lot of things that made some noises on the way down. It’s true,” Rodgers admitted.

Rodgers Appears to Barely Scrape by Once Again

For the second straight week, Rodgers limped off of the field banged up after another physical game.

SNY’s Connor Hughes called it a “concerning development” for the team over the last two games.

“The beating Aaron Rodgers is taking. He finished both games against the Broncos & Vikings, but it is not sustainable. Eventually, he’s not going to get back up. [The] Jets have allowed 9 sacks [and] 21 hits in their last 8 quarters. Rodgers can still throw with the best of them. He moves well, too. The narrative he doesn’t is lazy. But he cannot keep taking hits like this,” Hughes said on social media.

On top of getting beat up physically, Rodgers had a rough showing statistically speaking.

He finished the game going 29-of-54 for 244 passing yards, he threw two passing touchdowns, but had three interceptions.

The most brutal of which happened at the worst possible time.

Sam Darnold threw a running back toss to Ty Chandler and the ball bounced off of his face. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams scooped it up and returned it 15 yards.

Only down three, the Jets suddenly had a golden opportunity to tie the game or even take the lead. It didn’t end up working out that way.

On third and six, Rodgers threw an interception to linebacker Andrew Van Ginkle who proceeded to take it 63 yards back to the house. After the extra point, the Vikings surged in front 10-0 and the Jets played from behind for the rest of the contest.

With the 23-17 loss, the Jets dropped to 2-3 on the season. ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted that this is only the “3rd time in Aaron Rodgers’ career he’s had a losing record through the first 5 games of a season.”

This was also the first time that Rodgers had ever thrown two interceptions in a first quarter of a game.