Aaron Rodgers’ Future With Jets Decided After Abrupt Firing

The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, and Aaron Rodgers is next on the chopping block.

“There are seven weeks left in this season. It will give the Jets a jumpstart on another rebuild. They’re looking for a new general manager. They will be looking for a new head coach. Sources told SNY that the team prefers to move on from Rodgers, too. Those are the easy decisions, though. How to fill those voids poses a much greater challenge,” Connor Hughes of SNY explained.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini had one source tell him that he’d be “shocked” if owner Woody Johnson brought back Rodgers in 2025.

The Writing Was on the Wall for Jets and Rodgers

Before the news hit that the Jets fired Douglas, Hughes reported that Rodgers returning had a caveat.

“Stability is believed to be the deciding factor on Rodgers returning for a third year with the Jets. That means Ulbrich and Joe Douglas retaining their positions,” Hughes said on November 17.

That obviously isn’t going to happen. Douglas is gone and the Jets have already started putting feelers out there to possible head coaching and general manager candidates, Hughes revealed.

“A new general manager means a new view on the roster. A new coach means a new offensive scheme. Among the reasons Rodgers was drawn to the Jets in the first place was that they afforded him the chance to run the offense he wanted, bring in the players he coveted. That would not be the case next year,” Hughes explained. “An aging quarterback learning a brand new system in what will very likely be the final year of his career? There’s a reason that reads farfetched.”

Rodgers in his final years with the Green Bay Packers was able to hold them hostage regarding his football future. That won’t be the case with the Jets.

“Regarding Aaron Rodgers contract with the Jets- there is a ton of dead money if he goes in 2025, but no guarantees remain. Its not his choice about staying in NY or going. The Jets get to make the decision,” Jason Fitzgerald from Over The Cap said.

Rodgers Hasn’t Been as Good as His Stats Say He Is

If you don’t watch Jets games, but take a gander at box scores you’d have a different perception of Rodgers’ play so far this season.

On the surface, he has a 63.4% completion percentage, has thrown for 2,442 passing yards, and has a 17 touchdown to 7 interception ratio. All of those raw numbers appear to be good.

In Week 11 the Jets didn’t get a first down until there was 1:30 left in the first half. What about in Week 9 against the Houston Texans when Rodgers only had 32 passing yards in the first half?

Despite what the raw numbers say, Rodgers has appeared washed this season. He doesn’t look like the same four-time NFL MVP he was with the Packers. Rodgers can’t move, he lacks consistency, and the Jets should be thinking twice about his future.