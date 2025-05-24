Aaron Rodgers Drops Major Hint About Upcoming Jets Revenge Game

It is still unclear when or even if Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2025.

However, Rodgers dropped a major hint that he will be seeing his old team, the New York Jets, sooner rather than later. According to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live, Rodgers visited Austin, Texas, for a friend’s event, and there was an open Q&A session with fans.

A young kid asked Rodgers if he would ever play for the Chicago Bears.

“No, but I believe there is a team that might play in Chicago this year. A road trip. I don’t know, not sure, I’ll have to check it out,” Rodgers responded on stage.

NFL Insider James Palmer responded to the viral video clip from Jack Sperry of Chat Sports, “Well, the #Steelers will play the #Bears in Chicago on November 23rd.”

The Breadcrumbs Are Certainly There if You Look

Rodgers has only visited one team this offseason as a free agent, Pittsburgh. He has only thrown passes, that we know of publicly, with one wide receiver, DK Metcalf, who was traded to the Steelers this offseason in a blockbuster deal.

Now, Rodgers dropped more hints that he could soon join the Steelers. Who are they scheduled to play in the season opener? A road trip against the Jets.

The four-time NFL MVP was on the Jets over the last two years. He arrived with Super Bowl aspirations and walked away with disappointment and a cardboard box containing all of his personal items.

“We golfed together on a Wednesday in Vegas, at Shadow Creek, and then (Rodgers) told me he was going to (meet with the Jets) on Thursday and then come back and we’d play again Friday,” Davante Adams told NFL Insider Michael Silver of The Athletic. “And he was just in such a bad mood (after the meeting) that he hit me up and was like, ‘I’m not coming back, bro.’ He’s like, ‘This was horrible; they just disrespected me completely.’

Rodgers didn’t like how things ended with the Jets. Head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t seem to be a fan of Rodgers and his “celebrity quarterback” aura.

Sounds like the makings of a juicy revenge game between the Jets and Steelers in Week 1.

NFL Broadcasting Nuggets on Rodgers-Steelers Rumors

I spoke with the NFL’s director of broadcasting, Blake Jones, on “Boy Green Daily.” He confirmed to me that the NFL offices had no inside information on when or if Rodgers would be playing football in 2025.

As a matter of fact, if they had known, the Jets’ schedule would be different. The Week 1 Jets vs. Steelers game is a 1 pm tilt. However, if Rodgers had been signed before the schedule was released, Jones said there was a great chance that game would have been in prime time.

“September 7, we have a [CBS] doubleheader early. Pittsburgh and the Jets, which should be Aaron Rodgers going back to take on the Jets, if that comes to fruition, which we anticipate it will,” legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz said on “The Rich Eisen Show.”