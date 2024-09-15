Aaron Rodgers Fires off Message to Jets WRs: ‘No BS’

Before the start of the 2024 season, Aaron Rodgers gathered the New York Jets wide receiver room to deliver a message.

“He sat us down in the receiver room and he told us ‘I’m going to expect greatness from y’all.’ He’s not taking no BS and if he sees you loafing or doing something the wrong way he is going to let you know,” Jets wide receiver Mike Williams revealed on “One Jets Drive.”

“That is just the standard that he lives up to. He just expects greatness from everybody from the coaches to the players. I like that, a quarterback who holds everybody accountable and we’re going to ride with him,” Williams added.

Rodgers Brings a Much Different Vibe to One Jets Drive

It’s been a long time since a Jets quarterback has had the necessary gravitas to do something like that. Since 2019 the Jets have operated with quarterbacks on their rookie contracts from Sam Darnold to Zach Wilson as the QB1.

Those players were far too young, inexperienced, and not mature enough to command a room and demand excellence from their teammates and coaching staff.

Rodgers on the other hand is one of the best ever to do it. A four-time NFL MVP, a Super Bowl champion, and a former Super Bowl MVP with the credentials to say things that people will listen to.

The thing people have thrown around over the last few years is the Jets are a quarterback away. While that is true, it isn’t only the football activities. The Jets needed someone who could galvanize the team and give them a singular direction and focus.

Jets Need the Receiver Room to Step up Big Time

Williams only appeared in nine snaps on offense in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The Jets want to get him more involved in Week 2 and moving forward.

A healthy Williams completely changes the offensive dynamic for the Jets. However, it’ll take some time for him to get back to his old self pre-ACL tear.

In the meantime, the Jets will have to lean on some of their other options like Allen Lazard. The $44 million man was an utter disappointment in his first campaign with the team in 2023.

However, this offseason he has reset himself and it paid immediate dividends in the season opener.

Lazard tied for the team lead in catches (six), led the team in receiving yards (89), had the best average yards per reception (14.8), and scored two touchdowns.

In the entirety of the 2023 season, Lazard only caught one touchdown. One game into the 2024 season he has already doubled that total.

So what changed from last year to this year?

“It was decluttering my life as far as not being as busy with off-the-field activities. Whether it had been for leisure or for business. Really just kind of focus and manifest what it is that I want this year to become. It was my focus being able to come back this year and really showcase this organization that my value and what I can bring to the team,” Lazard told Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg during a one-on-one sitdown.

Rodgers gave Lazard some crap for dropping the opening third down conversion of Week 1, but he loved the way that he bounced back.

The Jets are going to need a lot more of that this season if they are going to reach their ultimate destination.