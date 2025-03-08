Aaron Rodgers Dark Horse Emerging Causes Fear for Jets Fans

The NFL quarterback carousel continues to swing violently this offseason.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the Minnesota Vikings have emerged as a “dark horse” for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of free agency.

A crazy domino effect was created on Friday, March 7 when the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Rapoport explained that the Seahawks, now with a hole at QB1, have pivoted to former Jets QB Sam Darnold. That means the Vikings would now have to pivot to a new direction to find a veteran quarterback.

In 2008 the Jets traded for Brett Favre in a blockbuster deal with the Green Bay Packers. After his tenure in NY, Favre was released and eventually landed on the Vikings. Now 17 years later, history has a chance to repeat itself.

The Jets are expected to officially part ways with Rodgers on Wednesday, March 12 when the new league year opens. At that point he can officially sign with a new team.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo said Rodgers “could be in play” for the Vikings.

Bad Memories for Jets Fans

There were plenty of good moments for NYJ fans in 2008 with Favre. The team started 8-3 and had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. However Favre tore a tendon in his bicep and tried to play through it. The team couldn’t overcome the injury going 1-4 over the final five weeks of the regular season. Gang Green missed the playoffs and the rest is history.

Favre finished the season with as many passing touchdowns (22) as he had interceptions (22).

The Hall of Fame quarterback found the fountain of youth with the Vikings in 2009. He finished with the best touchdown (33) to interception (7) ratio of his career. In addition to individual success, Favre carried the Vikings to the NFC Championship game. Favre threw an interception across his body late that sealed their fate.

Rodgers showed signs of life this season for the Jets with 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions, and he completed 63% of his passes.

The fear among Jets fans is Rodgers will leave, go to a much better team with better coaching, and thrive. This past season Minnesota won 14 games and put up prolific offensive numbers with skill talent everywhere.

A Rodgers-Vikings Pairing Might Be Better Than the Alternative

Rodgers going to the Vikings could be painful for Jets fans who remember the 2008 and 2009 seasons. However it could be a better result than the other rumors floating out there.

Art Stapleton of North Jersey dot com told Pat McAfee that the New York Giants “are significantly” interested in Rodgers.

“I don’t think it would be a shock to people if he was the Giants quarterback next season,” Stapleton said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, March 6.

“My understanding is that the Giants are significantly interested in Aaron Rodgers.. I don’t think it would be a shock to people if he was the Giants Quarterback next season”@art_stapleton #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VTLCpavy4d — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 6, 2025

Rodgers having a good season would turn some heads in 2025 with the Jets. But nothing would turn heads more than Rodgers dominating in the same stadium but with a shade of blue instead of green.

That success would be constantly shoved in the Jets’ faces and brought up during media availability constantly for head coach Aaron Glenn.

At least in Minnesota, Rodgers would be in the other conference as opposed to potentially being in the same town and stadium as the Jets.