Insider Reveals Stunning Ultimatum Jets Forced on Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets are parting ways with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Gang Green expressed that to Rodgers during an in-person meeting with head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, per NFL Insider Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini explained some of the eyebrow-raising commentary that went on during those meetings.

“I was told that when they had conversations with Aaron Rodgers about what the future would look like [they said] if you are going to be a part of this team you are going to attend all of the training camp [and] you are not going to do Pat McAfee interviews anymore,” Russini explained on “Scoop City.”

Insider Reveals That Aaron Glenn Is Taking Control of the Jets

NFL Insider Jay Glazer of Fox Sports revealed that Rodgers flew his own plane to the Jets facilities for an in-person meeting with the team last week.

During that conversation, the Jets expressed that they were moving on from Rodgers.

Russini explained that the ultimatums that the Jets gave to Rodgers in her opinion were about “Aaron Glenn getting control back.”

Co-host of “Scoop City” and longtime former backup quarterback Chase Daniel asked Russini if Rodgers had agreed to this ultimatum would he have been the quarterback for the Jets in 2025?

“I think that no matter what the Jets were going to say Aaron Rodgers wanted to move on. I mean this is something that I knew about weeks ago,” Russini said.

Despite that, Russini explained that Rodgers still flew up to meet with the team “because you want to listen” to what they have to say.

Glenn Wants to Create His Own Culture

Rodgers created a lot of headlines last offseason for skipping two days of mandatory minicamp to go on a pre-planned trip to Egypt.

Russini revealed that the Jets’ ultimatum was about attending all of training camp in 2025. Rodgers didn’t miss any training camp time with the Jets this past offseason.

Rodgers has been joining former NFL player Pat McAfee on “The Pat McAfee Show” every Tuesday during the season for the last couple of years.

Rodgers and McAfee have explored a variety of topics that extend far beyond football including but not limited to politics, trendy news topics, aliens, conspiracy theories, and controversial subject matter.

Often those viral moments from “The Pat McAfee Show” would then be asked to Rodgers’ teammates and coaches for reactions.

From Russini’s reporting, it appears Glenn wanted to nip that stuff in the bud moving forward.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

