Landing Spot Eliminated For Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: Insider

Aaron Rodgers, Jets
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacting after an NFL game.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future remains in the air.

However, we know one option that has been eliminated.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette bluntly told Rich Eisen that Rodgers won’t be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.

“I can tell you it won’t be Aaron Rodgers. They have no interest in doing that,” Dulac said bluntly on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday, January 16.

Steelers-Rodgers Rumors Shot Down Emphatically

There have been some whispers about the possibility of Rodgers landing with the Steelers if he wanted to keep playing and shook free from the Jets this offseason.

“If he doesn’t retire, I can’t get the Steelers out of my head. Especially because of the way their season ended. Russell Wilson not being the guy after it seemed like they were going to extend him. You know, Mike Tomlin is somebody that would have Aaron’s respect and Aaron would have his respect. Davante Adams could sign there. They would have the ability to bring both of them in. They are ready to win right now with a ready-made defense. Like maybe Aaron doesn’t want to bounce around the league at the end of his career like Brett Favre did. Maybe he wants to go out the way he, you know, with a four-touchdown game with the Jets and all the drama. I don’t know if the Steelers called him, would he listen? I think he might,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on “The Flight Plan” podcast.

If Rodgers wants to continue playing football, potential landing spots not named the Jets continue to get crossed off the list for 2025.

The more time passes, the more it appears it is Jets or bust for Rodgers. For what it’s worth, Rodgers has said in the past that if he plays football next season his first choice would be suiting up for the green and white.

Rodgers Breaks Media Silence

The four-time NFL MVP hadn’t spoken since the Jets season ended in Week 18.

On Thursday, January 16 he made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and addressed a variety of topics including questions about his football future.

“I think everybody understands that it’s gonna come down to the GM, coach, and myself. Whether we all want to do a dance together or if it’s not in the cards,” Rodgers explained.

It appears Jets owner Woody Johnson will not be making the final decision on Rodgers’ future. Rather it’ll be the first big decision for the new general manager and head coach of the Jets to figure out.

Who those individuals will ultimately be is still a total unknown. When you combine the interviews and requests the Jets have made at GM and HC, the number is 33 according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The hope for the Jets is to hire a general manager right around the conclusion of the NFL’s divisional playoff weekend. Then that individual will assist in the in-person interviews with the head coach finalists that made the cut.

One name the Jets haven’t spoken with yet is Mike McCarthy. He and the Dallas Cowboys parted ways this offseason.

McCarthy is someone the Jets explored in the past by interviewing him for their vacant head coach gig back in 2019. By all accounts, it doesn’t appear the Jets plan on talking to him this cycle around.

“Hell of a ball coach. What he did this year with the amount of injuries that they had I thought was amazing. Hearing the guys talk about him, I wasn’t surprised because anybody that has played for Mike & gets to know him a little bit & get to feel that great big heart that he’s got it’s special,” Rodgers said about his former coach on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

