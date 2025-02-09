Hi, Subscriber

Quinnen Williams Angrily Responds to Jets Moving on From Aaron Rodgers

Quinnen Williams, Jets
Getty
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reacting ahead of an NFL game.

The New York Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason and one of their best players isn’t happy about it.

Quinnen Williams took to X previously Twitter to share his discontent with the Jets’ decision.

“Another rebuild year for me I guess 🙄,” Williams responded to my post on social media.

Williams immediately deleted the response on X previously Twitter.

The former Alabama product then posted a thumbs-down emoji instead.

Jets Plan on Doing a Respectful Farewell

NFL Insider Jay Glazer revealed on Sunday, February 9 that the Jets met with Rodgers earlier this week in person.

During that conversation, the Jets expressed to Rodgers that they planned on moving on from him.

Connor Hughes of SNY explained how the Jets plan on proceeding forward.

“There is still a tremendous amount of respect from the Jets to Aaron Rodgers. They plan on handling the next week or so as such. He’s a four-time MVP and first-ballot Hall of Famer who chose to come to New York — that’s not lost on ownership, upper management, or this new regime.

I would not expect anything “official” to come from the team today/Super Bowl Sunday. That will come when time is right. With that said: Aaron Rodgers will retire or play elsewhere in 2025,” Hughes confirmed.

Williams Has Legitimate Reason to Be Upset About This Jets Decision

The former Alabama product was the No. 3 overall pick in the first round by the Jets in 2019.

Over those six years, the Jets have a 32-68 record.

With Rodgers getting tossed out the door, the Jets once again face quarterback uncertainty.

The only quarterbacks on the roster are Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez, and Jordan Travis. Two of those three players are completely unproven and Taylor has been a long-term backup QB for the majority of his NFL career.

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league. There are two types of teams in the league: those that have quarterbacks and those that don’t.

Without Rodgers, the Jets don’t have a quarterback. Worse yet, there is no clear alternative plan to replace Rodgers this offseason.

Options are scarce in the 2025 NFL draft and things don’t look much better on the free-agent market.

Williams is angry because the 2025 season could prove to be another playoff-less season in the Big Apple.

The former All-Pro still has three more years left on his $96 million contract extension that he signed with the Jets.

Aaron Glenn has his work cut out for him as he attempts to replace a future Pro Football Hall of Famer at the game’s most important position.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

