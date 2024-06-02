Aaron Rodgers Ignores Donald Trump at UFC 302 in New Jersey, Viral Video Shows

New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers ignored former President Donald Trump when Trump showed up at the UFC 302 event in New Jersey and walked past Rodgers on June 1, viral video shows.

There may be a political reason for it; Rodgers was previously floated in The New York Times as a potential vice presidential candidate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent against Trump and President Joe Biden. RFK Jr. ultimately picked Silicon Valley lawyer Nicole Ann Shanahan instead.

According to The Huffington Post, the moment came after Trump “walked out of a tunnel with UFC President and CEO Dana White” to greet fans at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on June 1.

Aaron Rodgers Also Put His Face in His Hands When People Chanted Negatively About President Joe Biden During the UFC Event

Aaron Rodgers just refused to shake Trump’s hand I lost all respect I had for him pic.twitter.com/JX1rsMXeOQ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 2, 2024

The viral video shows Rodgers staying seated and making no move to greet Trump as Trump walked past him. Trump greeted other fans and shook their hands, but he made no move toward Rodgers, either. It’s not clear whether Trump noticed that Rodgers was there, however.

Other fans got up to shake hands with Trump as Trump moved down the line shaking the hands of those people. According to The Huffington Post, NFL player Marcedes Lewis also remained seated.

BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers hides his face when the crowd chants FJB and Trump raises his hand up pic.twitter.com/yvhFDcKkNR — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2024

Rodgers, who was sitting very close to Trump, also was caught on video putting his face in his hands as fans chanted “[Expletive] Joe Biden.”

Rodgers explained his feelings on Trump to Tucker Carlson during a May interview. Trump speaks the rhetoric of “making America great again and stuff,” Rodgers told Carlson, noting that people are “fed up.”

“My thing is, he had four years to do it and didn’t drain the swamp,” Rodgers said. He said Trump might have gotten scared because of “what he learned when he got in there.”

Aaron Rodgers Has Been Vocal About His Support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In the Carlson interview, Rodgers said he loves “Bobby” and confirmed that he thought about agreeing to be his VP.

Rodgers shared a video by RFK Jr. on March 8, doubling down on his support for the candidate, and writing on his X page, “This is presidential. #Kennedy24 #RFK.” In that post, Rodgers shared a video by RFK Jr. that the presidential candidate posted after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

According to Fox News, Rodgers “has been outspoken about his support for Kennedy,” once referring to him as “my man” and saying he would “like to be in a tag-team match with Kennedy as his partner against Dr. Anthony Fauci and ‘Mr. Pfizer’ Travis Kelce.” He made that comment on “The Pat McAfee Show,” according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

On March 8, the New York Jets’ website trumpeted, “Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ‘Hopeful’ He Can Play 3 to 4 More Seasons.” That article indicated that Rodgers “will return to the field in 2024 after rupturing his Achilles tendon four snaps into his Jets regular-season debut.”