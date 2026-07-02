Much Needed Wake up Call Saved Career of Jets Player

Adonai Mitchell is poised for a breakout season with the New York Jets in 2026.

However, that wouldn’t have been possible without a critical moment during his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts.

“Look, I’m still a believer in Mitchell. He needed to grow up, the Colts didn’t have patience for it, and he got airdropped into one of the worst offensive situations in the NFL last season with the Jets. Things are better there now, though, starting with the arrival of veteran quarterback Geno Smith and the experience of a full offseason with a team that might actually incorporate him into its plans,” NFL Media Group’s Nick Shook said.

“I know the talent we saw on display at Texas wasn’t an apparition. Some stability and veteran leadership (plus more field time shared with Garrett Wilson) should do him wonders,” NFL Media Group’s Nick Shook wrote.

A Career Turnaround

There were naturally high expectations for Mitchell coming out of college. He entered the league as the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

There were some high and low moments with the Colts during his 1.5 years with the team. However, a low happened during and following the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Mitchell was set to score a 75-yard touchdown, the first of his career, but as he was crossing the end zone, he fumbled the ball out of the back of the end zone.

In the fourth quarter, Jonathan Taylor booked it for a long touchdown run that would have given the Colts the lead. However, a late flag on Mitchell for holding called back the score.

Indianapolis ended up losing that game 27-20.

After that contest, Mitchell didn’t have another game with the Colts where he received more than a single target. In other words, AD Mitchell had broken trust with Indianapolis and had given up on him.

He got buried on the depth chart with no end in sight. The Jets provided a light at the end of the tunnel via the NFL’s trade deadline. Mitchell got a fresh start with a new opportunity with the green and white.

Mitchell Is Taking Advantage of Lifeline

Robby Sabo of Jets X-Factor revealed the five most impressive Jets from mandatory minicamp.

Mitchell was the second most impressive player, according to Sabo.

“At No. 2, we get to the guy who has everybody buzzing. AD Mitchell did, indeed, enjoy a strong spring at 1 Jets Drive. One of the prettiest plays of the spring was a Geno-to-AD red zone touchdown. The Jets quarterback needed placement and anticipation on the play, whereas the weapon needed a beautiful toe-tap along the back line of the end zone,” Sabo described.

“Weeks ago, during OTA time, Mitchell also consistently hooked up with Smith. On one play that comes to mind, the connection went for 40-plus on a vertical in which Mitchell had to adjust to a ball that was slightly underthrown and to the seam area (inside of the vertical path that was further out near the sideline),” Sabo wrote.