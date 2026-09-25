Jets Share Concerning Injury Update Days Before Lions Game

The New York Jets could be without one of their top pass catchers in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

On Thursday, September 25, the Jets added wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the injury report with a “finger” issue. He was limited in practice.

Head coach Aaron Glenn revealed that Mitchell will once again be limited during Friday’s practice with this finger issue. Glenn described the injury somewhat dismissively, like it wasn’t a big deal.

“It was yesterday; his finger got caught in a jersey,” Glenn explained. A media member followed up by asking if Glenn thinks AD will be good for Sunday, and he responded, “He will be limited today.”

A media member asked Glenn if AD broke his finger. “I don’t think he broke it. I just think he got his finger caught,” Glenn added.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini described Glenn as being “coy” with the injuries as he refused to comment on player’s availability for Week 3.

This Would Be a Blow to the Jets Offense

Mitchell has been an important straw that stirs the drink. According to ESPN, he is tied with Garrett Wilson with 14 targets this season. However, some other media outlets have recorded Mitchell having more targets than Wilson.

Mitchell has appeared in 76% of the offensive snaps through the first two games of the season. He has registered nine receptions for 123 receiving yards. Mitchell is averaging 13.7 yards per reception.

Mitchell was the player of the offseason for the Jets. He was able to quickly build chemistry with starting quarterback Geno Smith. He also finally provided a legitimate wide receiver opposite Wilson for both the short and long term.

One of Mitchell’s superpowers is taking the top off the defense. The elite 4.3 speed he brings to the table strikes fear into opposing defenses. If he is missing on Sunday, that’ll put pressure on the other pass catchers to step up to the plate.

Mitchell, 23, will turn 24 during the 2026 season.

If Mitchell Is Down…

It’s still too early to tell if Mitchell will actually miss the Lions game. It isn’t a great sign that he will be limited for two of the three practices, but if he is down that means stock up for the rest of the offense.

“TE Kenyon Sadiq and WR Isaiah Williams are going to play a ton of snaps against pass funnel Lions with Omar Cooper Jr. (IR), Mason Taylor (doubtful), and Adonai Mitchell (new finger injury) all trending out. Garrett Wilson obviously to the moon,” Hayden Winks of Yahoo Sports posted on X.

Wilson won’t be able to do it just by himself; he is going to need some help.

The Jets have three wide receivers on the practice squad. Head coach Aaron Glenn revealed on Friday, September 25, that either Tyler Johnson or Sterling Shepard will be elevated from the practice squad for the Lions game.

“Yeah, we will see which one gives us the best chance, and we will end up bringing up one of those guys,” Glenn confirmed.